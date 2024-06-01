Tennis

French Open Day 6 Recap: Swiatek, Sinner Sail, Rublev Drowns; Danilovic Cries Tears Of Joy

While most big names crossed the round three hurdle, sixth seed Andrey Rublev stumbled. Check out the highlights of day 6 of the French Open here

X/@RolandGarros
Olga Danilovic, ranked 125th, is now among the last 16 in the women's singles at French Open 2024. Photo: X/@RolandGarros
info_icon

French Open Day 6 was another one filled with top tier action, a lot of emotions and of course rain. While most big names crossed the round three hurdle, sixth seed Andrey Rublev stumbled. The doubles action also began with two Indians in action on Friday at the Roland Garros. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

World No 1 Iga Swiatek's run towards her third straight French Open title goes on uninterrupted. Coming from an improbable comeback victory against Naomi Osaka in the second round, Swiatek found it easy in the third winning 6-4 6-2 against Marie Bouzkova.

Another big name in the women's singles, Coco Gauff beat Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 to march into fourth round.

Jannik Sinner in action on Friday - null
French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov

BY Stats Perform

Ons Jabeur also entered the fourth round with an easy straight-sets win.

However, the best part of the women's singles action on Friday was the turnaround win of Olga Danilovic. After being blanked 0-6 in the first set by Donna Vekic, it seemed like Danilovic's dream run will be over soon.

But the qualifier who had downed Danielle Collins in the second round won the second set and then pushed the game deep. The match entered into tiebreaker in the decider and when Danilovic finally won after a three-hour thriller, she collapsed to the ground with tears rolling down her cheeks.

This will be her maiden appearance at a Grand Slam Round Of 16.

Big names in men's singles too earned easy victories. Jannik Sinner found the sailing smooth advancing to the fourth round by winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against Pavel Kotov.

World No 3 Carlos Alcaraz knocked Seb Korda out earning a dominant  6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also registered his entry into the fourth round with a straight sets win over Zhizhen Zhang.

The big news came from Court Suzanne-Lenglen where sixth seed Andrey Rublev was handed a shock loss by Matteo Arnaldi. Rublev's non-stop screaming did not help his cause as his lack of precision kept helping Arnaldi.

Frustration kept getting better of Rublev as he saw the defeat nearing. Ultimately Arnaldi knocked out the Russian 7-6(8), 6-2, 6-4.

N Sriram Balaji - X/@adgpi
French Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji Gets Maiden Roland Garros Win; Yuki Bhambri Exits

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The doubles action also began Friday and the two Indians in action had contrasting results.

Yuki Bhambri suffered a first round exit alongside his partner Albano Olivetti while N Sriram Balaji with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez of Mexico advanced to the second round.

French Open Day 6 Key Results

Carlos Alcaraz def Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6(5), 603

Jannik Sinner def Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas def Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Matteo Arnaldi def Andrey Rublev 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-4

Corentin Moutet def Sebastian Ofner 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Iga Swiatek def Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-2 

Coco Gauff def Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (4), 6-2

Olga Danilovic def Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8)

