Tennis

French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Gathering Momentum After Reaching Fourth Round At Roland Garros

The third seed is still yet to drop a set in her opening three matches, as she battled past her Ukrainian opponent 32 6-2 6-4 in 94 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Gauff is through to round four at Roland-Garros
Coco Gauff booked her place in the French Open fourth round after seeing off Dayana Yastremska in straight sets at Roland-Garros. (More Tennis News)

Gauff's return game proved crucial against the 30th seed, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals as a qualifier back in January.

Indeed, the 2022 finalist won five of Yastremska's nine service games - taking her tally to 15-25 for the tournament - including two during a dominant opening set.

Another three followed in the second to put her on the brink of victory at 5-2 up, though she failed to convert match point as her opponent clung on to break back.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win against Moyuka Uchijima - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
French Open: Sabalenka Beats Qualifier Uchijima, Breezes Into Third Round - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

However, it proved a false dawn for the world number 30 - appearing in round three at Roland-Garros for the first time - as Gauff saved break points on her next service game to eventually hold and progress.

Her reward is a showdown with Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who will make her maiden fourth-round appearance at a major after defeating 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Data Debrief: Gauff matches Capriati at Roland-Garros

Gauff is only the second American in the Open Era to reach the last 16 at the French Open in four successive years before turning 21, after Jennifer Capriati (1990 to 1993).

That was also her 18th match win at Roland Garros. Since 2000, only Iga Swiatek (21) and Ana Ivanovic (19) have registered more before the age of 21.

Her fourth-round opponent has made history, with 23-year-old Cocciaretto the youngest Italian to reach the fourth round here since Francesca Schiavone in 2001.

