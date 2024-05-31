Tennis

French Open: Sabalenka Beats Qualifier Uchijima, Breezes Into Third Round - In Pics

World number two Aryna Sabalenka proceeded to the third round of French Open without breaking a sweat. It only took 62 minutes for Sabalenka to secure a 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Moyuka Uchijima at Roland Garros. The Belarusian will next face her "best friend" Paula Badosa, who prevailed over Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win against Moyuka Uchijima | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after her second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/7
French Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima
French Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, and Japan's Moyuka Uchijima shake hands after their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/7
Aryna Sabalenka plays a shot against Moyuka Uchijima
Aryna Sabalenka plays a shot against Moyuka Uchijima | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/7
Moyuka Uchijima plays a shot against Sabalenka
Moyuka Uchijima plays a shot against Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Japan's Moyuka Uchijima plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/7
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/7
Moyuka Uchijima returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka
Moyuka Uchijima returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Japan's Moyuka Uchijima plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/7
Aryna Sabalenka plays against Moyuka Uchijima
Aryna Sabalenka plays against Moyuka Uchijima | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/7
Japans Moyuka Uchijima
Japan's Moyuka Uchijima | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Japan's Moyuka Uchijima plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

