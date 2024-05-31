Tennis

French Open: Sabalenka Beats Qualifier Uchijima, Breezes Into Third Round - In Pics

World number two Aryna Sabalenka proceeded to the third round of French Open without breaking a sweat. It only took 62 minutes for Sabalenka to secure a 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Moyuka Uchijima at Roland Garros. The Belarusian will next face her "best friend" Paula Badosa, who prevailed over Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.