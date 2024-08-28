Tennis

Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History

Ranked 184th as against 23rd seed Karen Khachanov, Dan Evans scripted a remarkable turnaround to win 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4. The first-round US Open 2024 match lasted five hours and 35 minutes

dan-evans-beats-karen-khachanov-us-open-longest-match-x-photo
Dan Evans celebrates after prevailing over Karen Khachanov in a marathon five-setter at US Open 2024 on Wednesday (August 28). Photo: X/US Open Tennis
info_icon

Clawing his way back from 0-4 in the deciding fifth set, Britain's Dan Evans trumped Russia's Karen Khachanov early Wednesday morning (August 28, 2024) in what became the longest match in US Open history since tie-breakers were introduced in 1970. (More Tennis News)

Ranked a lowly 184th as against 23rd seed Khachanov, Evans scripted a remarkable turnaround to win 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4. The first-round match lasted five hours and 35 minutes. The previous US Open record for the lengthiest match was 5 hours and 26 minutes, when Stefan Edberg defeated Michael Chang in a five-setter in the 1992 semi-finals.

Paula Badosa and Stefanso Tsitipas at the US Open mixed doubles. - X | US Open
Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up

BY Uzma Fatima

The 34-year-old Evans ran away with the last six games in the final set to overcome the 0-4 deficit. In the last game, Khachanov saved two match points, before eventually succumbing to the third one which fittingly was a marathon 22-shot rally. Evans was on the defensive for much of the point, before hitting a hard shot to the corner that Khachanov couldn’t retrieve with his backhand.

All Evans could do to celebrate in the moment was smile, before collapsing into his chair out of exhaustion. The two players earned standing ovations from a thrilled crowd on a packed outside court at Flushing Meadows.

“In the fourth set, I had to check the set to see what set we were in. I wasn’t entirely sure what set we were in,” Associated Press quoted Evans as saying after the match.

“I was hurting all over, really,” said Evans, who was clutching his lower legs and resting his hands on his knees repeatedly in the final set. “I don’t think I’ve played five hours, that long, in a day, ever — in two sessions, never mind in one. I was actually thinking that on the court. I’ve never practised two hours, two hours. It’s normally an hour and a half.”

"I just tried to keep fighting – at 0-4 I thought I was out," Evans told Sky Sports. "I’ve got a bad headache now. It was a hell of a match. I just want to go to bed."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  2. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  3. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
  4. Jay Shah Appointed As ICC's Independent Chairman; Congratulations Pour In
  5. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
Football News
  1. Galatasaray SK 0-1 BSC Young Boys, UEFA Champions League: Turkish Giants' European Run Ends
  2. Rayo Vallecano 1-2 FC Barcelona La Liga: Dani Olmo's Late Debut Heroics Snatch Comeback Win
  3. Brighton 4-0 Crawley Town, EFL Cup: Smooth Sailing For Fabian Hurzeler's Side Except For Matt O'Riley
  4. Birmingham City FC 0-2 Fulham FC, EFL Cup: Jay Stansfield Helps Cottagers Past Former Side
  5. Al Fayha 1-4 Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo And Talisca Star In One-Sided Victory
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Side Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  4. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  5. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Bus Services Hit Amid BJP's Call For Strike; Party Leader Says 'Police Invalidated SC Orders'
  2. The Nirbhaya Scheme: A Broken Promise? Reflections In The Wake Of RG Kar Tragedy
  3. Lucknow: 8 Railway Stations Renamed, Akhilesh Asks BJP To Prevent Train Mishaps Instead
  4. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Navy Apologises, Maharashtra Govt Promises Bigger Structure
  5. After 12 Unopposed Wins, BJP-led NDA Nears Majority Mark In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  2. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  3. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  4. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
  5. Reflect Orbital: Real Or Just Hype? California Startup Promises Sunlight After Dark | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  2. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  3. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  4. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
  5. Reflect Orbital: Real Or Just Hype? California Startup Promises Sunlight After Dark | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day