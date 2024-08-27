Flowing through Flushing Meadows, in the Big Apple, the 'Tsitsidosa' duo—Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas—are adding a touch of romance to the excitement of the US Open 2024. Who are these lovebirds lighting up the mixed doubles event? Let’s uncover their story.
The greek tennis star Tsitsipas partnering with his Spanish girlfriend, Paula Badosa clinched the inaugural Mixed Madness US Open title last week at Arthur Ashe Stadium, earning a mouthwatering prize of $250,000 against the all-American pair of Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz. The event also featured the duos of Coco Gauff & Ben Shelton, and Naomi Osaka & Nick Kyrgios.
It was the "best date night" they called it on August 20, Tuesday.
After the 'Tsitsidosa' made waves in New York with their chemistry and victory, the power couple announced that they are gearing up to make their mixed doubles main draw debut at the 2024 US Open.
The real-life partners started dating in 2023. Spring 2024 saw the tennis players splitting up but their love proved stronger. Just within a month after announcing their breakup, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas got back together, more profound than before, as it seems.
The lovebirds have been seen partnering in their workout sessions leading up to the Mixed Madness show. They had previously withdrawn from Wimbledon last year and Roland Garros this year.
The 26-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the men's singles tournament today, August 27.
Meanwhile, Paula Badosa will go up against American Taylor Townsend in the women's singles opening match on Wednesday. Both players are still in pursuit of their first Grand Slam title.
The pair will kickoff their mixed doubles campaign at the US Open 2024 with a clash against the all-Mexican pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos on August 28, Wednesday at 8:30 PM IST.
The tennis matches of the US Open will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv App and website and to watch it on TV, tune in on Sony Sports Network.