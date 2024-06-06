Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two stalwart of tennis are going to lock horns in the semi-finals of the 2024 French Open on June 7, Friday at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Alcaraz continued his perfect start at Roland Garros without commiting a single mistake so far. Defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 in straight sets, he stormed into to semi-finals to book a meeting with the world no.1 Jannik Sinner.
Carlos Alcaraz is thrilled to face the formidable challenge on Friday, speaking on his opponent he stated, ""Everything he does, he does it perfectly. The way that he hits the ball is unbelievable. The way he moves, it's really, really [good]. He pushes you to the limit in every ball, in every point. I think it is the hardest thing to face Jannik."
On the other hand, Jannik Sinner who kicked off his 2024 campaign with a splendid victory at the Australian Open, has been on a relentless streak as well. He is coming on the back of a magnificent win against the tenth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, triumphing 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3).
When it comes to praising his opponents, Sinner is equally generous. He also expressed admiration for his upcoming rival, stating, "Carlos is a very tough opponent and a very nice person, so it is always a huge pleasure for me to play against him."
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Head To Head
Matches played In ATP Series - 8
Carlos Alcaraz wins - 4
Jannik Sinner wins - 4
Carlos Alcarz has won two Grand Slams - US Open 2022, and Wimbledon Championship in 2023. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has won only one Grand Slam - Australian Open 2024.
When is the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Semi-finals match?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, SFs match is scheduled for Thursday, 7 June 2024. The exact time of the match start is not yet revealed.
Where will the French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, SFs match be played?
The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, SFs match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semi-finals match?
The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, SFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.