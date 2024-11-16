ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Reach Championship Match

Taylor Fritzdumped Alexander Zverev out of the ATP Finals with an entertaining 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) semi-final win, teeing up a final meeting with Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud. (More Tennis News)
Fritz became the first American to reach the final of the season-ending event since James Blake in 2006, standing firm in the face of Zverev's monstrous serve to earn a hard-fought win.
Zverev had not seen his serve broken in straight-sets wins over Andrey Rublev, Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz in the group stage, but Fritz achieved that feat in the sixth game to inch ahead in the opener, then only dropped one point in his subsequent two service games.
Zverev came battling back in the second set, breaking at the second attempt then coming through a tough seventh game to hold as he levelled the contest.
However, Fritz would come on strong again in the decider, which required a tie-break after an excellent display of serving from both players. Fritz capped the contest in style on his second match point, sending a fine forehand whizzing across the court and beyond Zverev.
The American, who began the tournament as the fifth seed among eight players, will now have a chance to win the biggest title of his career on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Second time lucky?
This has truly been a breakout season for Fritz, who is the first United States-born player to reach the finals of the US Open and ATP Finals in a single calendar year since Andre Agassi in 1999.
He was beaten in straight sets by Sinner at Flushing Meadows, but he could get a chance for revenge if the Italian overcomes Ruud later on Saturday. Sinner leads the all-time head-to-head with Fritz 3-1.