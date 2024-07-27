Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'

Andy Murray says winning the gold medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012 was the pinnacle of his career. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The Scot is playing in his final tournament at this year's Games in Paris and will be competing in doubles alongside Dan Evans.
Murray is playing in his fifth Olympics and is the only male two-time gold medallist in singles having also taken the top prize at Rio 2016.
He beat Roger Federer on home soil in straight sets in 2012, avenging a Wimbledon final defeat on the same court from a month earlier, before successfully defending his title four years later against Novak Djokovic.
Murray also won three grand slams in his career, triumphing twice at Wimbledon and at the US Open, but he said claiming gold for Team GB is the best achievement of his career.
"Winning the gold medal and obviously the silver in London is probably a big highlight," Murray told Eurosport. "Obviously Wimbledon was amazing but the way I felt that week [in London] meant the most to me.
"I don't always like it on the court, I do find competing very stressful, but that week, I was so happy. I really enjoyed the whole week.
"It is once in a lifetime to compete in an Olympics at home, and you know you're not going to get that opportunity again. Certainly made the most of it.
"I was lucky to win a couple of medals and we were really close to getting gold in the mixed as well.
"I did feel good going into that whole week I played. I felt like I was playing really, really well. I wasn't certainly sure I would win the final against Federer, but it was one of the best matches I've ever played, to be honest.
"Everything seemed to click that week. I don't know why that was the case. But I wish I could have played like that more often."
Following an injury-hit year, Murray will not be able to complete a hat-trick of gold medals in the singles, having withdrawn from that competition.
Now, the 37-year-old is determined to make the most of his final-ever tournament as he aims for glory at Roland Garros for the first time.
"I've been really lucky," Murray explained. "Athletes don't always acknowledge that side of things, but you need a lot of luck to hang around for that long.
"There have been some amazing athletes who have played in five, six Olympics. I'm glad to do it one more time.
"It's really different. It's amazing how just the change in the colours of the background can affect the feel of a place. Obviously, really familiar with Roland Garros and being in Paris, but the Olympics bring a different atmosphere.
"We experienced that in London. It wasn't how Wimbledon usually is. It was a very different feel. I love that. And I hope the French people come out and support and create a brilliant atmosphere there."