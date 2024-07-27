Tennis

Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'

The Scot is playing in his final tournament at this year's Games in Paris and will be competing in doubles alongside Dan Evans

Andy Murray-tennis-paris olympics
Team GB's Andy Murray
info_icon

Andy Murray says winning the gold medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012 was the pinnacle of his career. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The Scot is playing in his final tournament at this year's Games in Paris and will be competing in doubles alongside Dan Evans.

Murray is playing in his fifth Olympics and is the only male two-time gold medallist in singles having also taken the top prize at Rio 2016.

He beat Roger Federer on home soil in straight sets in 2012, avenging a Wimbledon final defeat on the same court from a month earlier, before successfully defending his title four years later against Novak Djokovic.

Murray also won three grand slams in his career, triumphing twice at Wimbledon and at the US Open, but he said claiming gold for Team GB is the best achievement of his career.

"Winning the gold medal and obviously the silver in London is probably a big highlight," Murray told Eurosport. "Obviously Wimbledon was amazing but the way I felt that week [in London] meant the most to me.

Andy Murray will retire after the Paris Olympics. - null
Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah

BY Stats Perform

"I don't always like it on the court, I do find competing very stressful, but that week, I was so happy. I really enjoyed the whole week.

"It is once in a lifetime to compete in an Olympics at home, and you know you're not going to get that opportunity again. Certainly made the most of it.

"I was lucky to win a couple of medals and we were really close to getting gold in the mixed as well.

"I did feel good going into that whole week I played. I felt like I was playing really, really well. I wasn't certainly sure I would win the final against Federer, but it was one of the best matches I've ever played, to be honest.

"Everything seemed to click that week. I don't know why that was the case. But I wish I could have played like that more often."

Following an injury-hit year, Murray will not be able to complete a hat-trick of gold medals in the singles, having withdrawn from that competition.

Now, the 37-year-old is determined to make the most of his final-ever tournament as he aims for glory at Roland Garros for the first time.

"I've been really lucky," Murray explained. "Athletes don't always acknowledge that side of things, but you need a lot of luck to hang around for that long.

"There have been some amazing athletes who have played in five, six Olympics. I'm glad to do it one more time.

"It's really different. It's amazing how just the change in the colours of the background can affect the feel of a place. Obviously, really familiar with Roland Garros and being in Paris, but the Olympics bring a different atmosphere.

"We experienced that in London. It wasn't how Wimbledon usually is. It was a very different feel. I love that. And I hope the French people come out and support and create a brilliant atmosphere there."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Pathum Nissanka Completes Fifty; Men In Blue Eye For Another Wicket
  2. 'Hardik Pandya's Ability Similar To Ben Stokes But...,' Scott Styris Wants More From India All-Rounder
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Preview, Women's Asia Cup: Defending Champs Eye Record 8th Title
  4. Venkatesh Iyer Joins Lancashire For A Short Stint
  5. Rahul Dravid Tells Gautam Gambhir To Exhale And Take A Step Back During Heated Times
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  2. Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move
  3. Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner
  4. Atletico And Sociedad Reach Agreement Over Le Normand Transfer
  5. Basketball At Paris Olympics: USA Hoping To Have Embiid, Davis And Durant Available For Opener
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  5. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Mandeep, Vivek Put IND Ahead
  2. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  3. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  4. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Revanth Reddy Accuses BRS Of 'Loot', Asks If Party Is Ready For Probe Into Its Schemes
  2. Weather Updates: Ganga Water Level Increasing In Rishikesh; Flood-Like Situation In Kolhapur
  3. Mutton Or Dog Meat? Legal Action To Be Taken Based On Lab Report | Bengaluru News
  4. NITI Aayog Says Mamata's Request To Speak Before Lunch Accepted; 'Loss' Of States That Skipped Meet
  5. Delhi: Man Slaps 19-Year-Old Woman, Pushes Her From Roof During Argument In Aman Vihar
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  2. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  3. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  4. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  5. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
World News
  1. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  2. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  3. South Korea Wrongly Introduced As North Korea At Paris Olympics
  4. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  5. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs