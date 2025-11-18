Brazil Vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2025: Preview, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BRA Vs TUN Game

Brazil take on Tunisia in the international friendly match
The game will take place at Decathlon Arena
These two have met once on the international front
Brazil national football team will take on Tunisia in their final international friendly match at the Decathlon Arena on Wednesday, November 19 (IST). Carlo Ancelotti's men come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Cameroon.
Tunisia, on the other hand, have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Tunisians defeated Jordan in the last match but facing Brazil will present a difficult task.
Brazil Vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2025: Match Details
Location: Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
Stadium: Decathlon Arena
Date and Kickoff time: Nov 19 – 1:00 am IST
Brazil Vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2025: H2H Details
Total matches: 1
Brazil won: 1
Tunisia won: 0
Draws: 0
Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Brazil vs Tunisia, international friendly match won't be telecast on any channels in India. One can live stream the match on Tabii in India.