SC Tells Courts To Stay Away From Meddling Into Sports: 'It's High Time...'

"There is nothing like sport now in cricket. It is a fact. It is all business," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed

Updated on:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Photo: PTI
  • Supreme Court said that the courts should keep hands off matters related to sports

  • The Court also said that sports has now become commercialised and it is all business

  • The bench expressed its disinclination to entertain the plea

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is high time that it kept its hands off in matters related to sports, including cricket.

"There is nothing like sport now in cricket. It is a fact. It is all business," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed.

The observation came from the bench while it was hearing a petition challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order in a matter pertaining to a cricket association for the Jabalpur division.

"Today, we are playing cricket. Three-four matters. One is already adjourned for the second round. This is the second one. There are two more. How many test matches will you play today?" Justice Nath asked the lawyers representing various sides in the matter.

The petitioner's counsel said the country is obsessed with cricket.

"I think it is high time that this court should keep its hands off in cricket and badminton, volleyball, basketball," Justice Nath said.

The petitioner's counsel said these matters are coming up before the apex court because of certain concerns.

"The issue is, the stakes have become very high in all of these matters," the counsel said, adding, "In any game, which has become commercialised, that is bound to happen."

The bench expressed its disinclination to entertain the plea.

The petitioner's counsel requested the bench that he be allowed to withdraw the plea. The bench allowed the plea to be withdrawn.

