Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs (in 146 innings) for the most runs by an Indian batter in away ODI matches.

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record
Virat Kohli celebrates reaching fifty against South Africa. - AP Photo

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:21 pm

Days after relinquishing Test captaincy, Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the Indian batter with most runs in away ODIs. Kohli achieved the feat during India's first ODI match against South Africa at Boland Park.

HighlightsPreview | Stats PreviewCricket News

Kohli scored 51 off 63 balls, with the help of three boundaries, as India chase a target of 267 runs in Paarl. This was the right-handed batter's nine fifty in the last 14 ODIs, and fifth in six.

Related stories

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

Anushka Sharma Recalls Virat Kohli's Journey As Test Captain

Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy, Leaves Leadership Vacuum In Indian Cricket

The 33-year-old, in the process, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs (146 innings) for the most runs by an Indian in away ODI matches. Kohli entered the match (his 104th innings) nine runs behind Tendulkar.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (4520 runs in 124 innings), Rahul Dravid (3998 in 110) and Sourav Ganguly (3468 in 98) complete the top five.

Overall, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (5,518) holds the top spot for most runs in overseas ODIs. 

When he reached 27, Kohli also went past former Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs scored against South Africa.

Succeeded recently by Rohit Sharma as India's full-time limited-overs skipper, Kohli came into the game with 1287 runs against the Proteas.

In his previous six innings against South Africa, Kohli has scored 129 not out, 36, 75, 160 not out, 46 not out and 112.

Kohli now remains only behind Tendulkar, who has scored 2,001 runs against South Africa in ODIs, the most by any player across countries.

In the overall list, Kohli is now the sixth-highest run-scorer against South Africa, behind Ricky Ponting (1,879), Sangakkara (1,789), Steve Waugh (1,581), and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1,559).

Kohli shocked the cricket fraternity last week by announcing his decision to step down as India's Test captain, a day after the team lost the three-match series 1-2.

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs South Africa India National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Rankings & Stats Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

SA Vs IND: Disciplined South Africa Beat Lacklustre India by 31 Runs In First ODI

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Captain, 5 Others Test Positive For COVID-19

Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Watch ISL Football Match Live

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold