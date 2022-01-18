Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites Against South Africa - Stats Preview

South Africa and India resume their ODI rivalry on January 19 with the first of the three matches of the 2021-22 tour at Boland Park, Paarl. Here's a statistical preview.

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites Against South Africa - Stats Preview
Captains of South Africa (Temba Bavuma) and India (KL Rahul). - Composite: File Photos

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:53 pm

After winnings, the three-Test match series against India 2-1, South Africa take on India in the first match of the three one-day international match series at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday (January 19).

Live StreamingPreviewCricket News

his encounter will be the 85th one-day international match between the two teams and 35th in South Africa.

Related stories

SA Vs IND: Cape Town DRS Controversy Brings Back Memories Of Sachin Tendulkar's Ball Tampering Saga in 2001 Series

SA Vs IND: KL Rahul To Open Batting For India In ODI Series Against South Africa

SA Vs IND, DRS Controversy: No Charges Against Virat Kohli And Co For Outburst — Reports

South Africa have a good record against India in previous one-day encounters played between the two teams. They have won 46 and lost 35 in 84 matches played against India. The remaining three matches did not produce a result.

The Proteas have won 22, lost 10 and abandoned two in 34 previous matches played against India at home.

It is hard to beat South Africa in day encounters for India. The men in blue have won 14 and lost 19 in 36 matches played against the Proteas under the Sun.

India have won four and South Africa one in the last five one-day internationals played between the two teams.

India defeated South Africa by six wickets when the two teams met last time in a one-day international match in the World Cup at Southampton on June 5, 2019. After restricting South Africa to 227 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs, India made 230 for fours in 47.3 overs to win the match with 15 balls remaining.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS
(Played - Ind won - S.A won - N/R)

In India - 28 - 15 - 13 - 0;
In Australia - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0;
In South Africa - 34 - 10 - 22 - 2;
In Sharjah - 5 - 0 - 5 - 0;
In New Zealand - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;
In England - 4 - 3 - 1 - 0;
In Kenya - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0;
In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0;
In Bangladesh - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1;
In Ireland - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0;
Total: 84 - 35 - 46 - 3;
Day matches: 33 - 14 - 19 - 0;
Last five matches: India won four, South Africa won one.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 401/3 in 50 overs at Gwalior on 24-02-2010;
South Africa: 438/4 in 50 overs at Mumbai on 25-10-2015.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 91 in 29.1 overs at Durban on 22-11-2006;
South Africa: 117 in 48 overs at Nairobi on 26-09-1999.

HIGHEST MATCH AGGREGATE

662 runs for 14 wickets in 86 overs at Mumbai on 25-10-2015

LOWEST MATCH AGGREGATE

237 runs for 12 wickets in 70.4 overs at Nairobi on 26-09-1999

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 200* by Sachin Tendulkar at Gwalior on 24-02-2010;
South Africa: 135 by Quinton de Kock at Johannesburg on 05-12-2013.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 5/6 by Sunil Joshi at Nairobi on 26-09-1999;
South Africa: 5/29 by Allan Donald at Kolkata on 10-11-1991.

HIGHEST MARGINS OF VICTORY

India: By 153 runs at Dhaka on 13-04-2003 and at Gwalior on 24-02-2010; by nine wickets at Centurion on 04-02-2018.
South Africa: By 214 runs at Mumbai on 25-10-2015; by 10 wickets at Sharjah on 22-03-2000 and at Kolkata on 25-11-2005.

NARROWEST MARGINS OF VICTORY

India: By one run at Jaipur on 21-02-2010 and at Johannesburg on 15 -01-2011; by two wickets at Cape Town on 18-01-2011.
South Africa: By five runs at Kanpur on 11-10-2015; by two wickets at Faridabad on 15-03-2000.

Tags

Sports Cricket South Africa National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team India Vs South Africa Rankings & Stats
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Indian Super League 2021-22: FC Goa Vs East Bengal — Preview, Live Streaming

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

Ashes 2021-22: Trouble For Joe Root As England Launch 'Drinking' Investigation - VIDEO

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Kagiso Rabada Released From South Africa Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed