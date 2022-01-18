After winnings, the three-Test match series against India 2-1, South Africa take on India in the first match of the three one-day international match series at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday (January 19).

This encounter will be the 85th one-day international match between the two teams and 35th in South Africa.

South Africa have a good record against India in previous one-day encounters played between the two teams. They have won 46 and lost 35 in 84 matches played against India. The remaining three matches did not produce a result.

The Proteas have won 22, lost 10 and abandoned two in 34 previous matches played against India at home.

It is hard to beat South Africa in day encounters for India. The men in blue have won 14 and lost 19 in 36 matches played against the Proteas under the Sun.

India have won four and South Africa one in the last five one-day internationals played between the two teams.

India defeated South Africa by six wickets when the two teams met last time in a one-day international match in the World Cup at Southampton on June 5, 2019. After restricting South Africa to 227 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs, India made 230 for fours in 47.3 overs to win the match with 15 balls remaining.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Played - Ind won - S.A won - N/R)

In India - 28 - 15 - 13 - 0;

In Australia - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0;

In South Africa - 34 - 10 - 22 - 2;

In Sharjah - 5 - 0 - 5 - 0;

In New Zealand - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;

In England - 4 - 3 - 1 - 0;

In Kenya - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0;

In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 0 - 0;

In Bangladesh - 3 - 1 - 1 - 1;

In Ireland - 3 - 2 - 1 - 0;

Total: 84 - 35 - 46 - 3;

Day matches: 33 - 14 - 19 - 0;

Last five matches: India won four, South Africa won one.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 401/3 in 50 overs at Gwalior on 24-02-2010;

South Africa: 438/4 in 50 overs at Mumbai on 25-10-2015.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 91 in 29.1 overs at Durban on 22-11-2006;

South Africa: 117 in 48 overs at Nairobi on 26-09-1999.

HIGHEST MATCH AGGREGATE

662 runs for 14 wickets in 86 overs at Mumbai on 25-10-2015

LOWEST MATCH AGGREGATE

237 runs for 12 wickets in 70.4 overs at Nairobi on 26-09-1999

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 200* by Sachin Tendulkar at Gwalior on 24-02-2010;

South Africa: 135 by Quinton de Kock at Johannesburg on 05-12-2013.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 5/6 by Sunil Joshi at Nairobi on 26-09-1999;

South Africa: 5/29 by Allan Donald at Kolkata on 10-11-1991.

HIGHEST MARGINS OF VICTORY

India: By 153 runs at Dhaka on 13-04-2003 and at Gwalior on 24-02-2010; by nine wickets at Centurion on 04-02-2018.

South Africa: By 214 runs at Mumbai on 25-10-2015; by 10 wickets at Sharjah on 22-03-2000 and at Kolkata on 25-11-2005.

NARROWEST MARGINS OF VICTORY

India: By one run at Jaipur on 21-02-2010 and at Johannesburg on 15 -01-2011; by two wickets at Cape Town on 18-01-2011.

South Africa: By five runs at Kanpur on 11-10-2015; by two wickets at Faridabad on 15-03-2000.