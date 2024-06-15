Other Sports

WWE Clash At The Castle Live Streaming: Matches, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Thrilling action is guaranteed as we get ready for the Clash At The Castle in Scotland. Here is when and where you can watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in India

X/@wwe
Drew McIntyre at the WWE Clash At The Castle Kick Off Photo: X/@wwe
info_icon

Scotland will witness its first-ever WWE Premium Live Event - Clash At The Castle - on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. (More Sports News)

The "Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will enjoy home support as he aims to knock the World Heavyweight Championship off Damian Priest's shoulder, and this time, there is no distraction, but only determination. With The Judgment Day banned from ringside, McIntyre will have his best shot at the title.

On the other hand, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture is getting quite messy. Cody Rhodes looks to give AJ Styles some payback for his fake retirement and brutal assault when he puts his title on the line in an "I Quit" match!

Drew McIntyre isn’t the only Scottish superstar to compete for the title at Clash at the Castle. Piper Niven will also get a lot of backing as she takes the ring with one goal in mind. And that is to beat Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship.

In addition, the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Sami Zayn defends against the Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable, who is heading into this match with a lot of edge, thanks to his mental games.

Last but not least, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill will put their Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and the Scottish Unholy Union of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn in a Triple Threat Tag Team match.

Puja Tomar of India celebrates victory at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held in UFC Louisville in Kentucky on June 8, Saturday. - UFC
UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Thrilling action is guaranteed as we get ready for the Clash At The Castle in Scotland. Here is when and where you can watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in India.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Live Streaming Details

Which TV channel will telecast WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in India?  

The festivities for Scotland’s first-ever WWE PLE begin with the Clash at the Castle Kickoff show featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre and more, LIVE on Friday, June 14, 8:30 PM from the SEC Centre Hall in Glasgow.

The Countdown to Clash at the Castle will telecast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Saturday, on 15th June at 9:30 PM, followed by the Premium Live Event.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD Saturday, on 15th June at 11:30 PM.

WWE fans in India can catch up on Clash at the Castle in Hindi on Sunday, June 16, 10 AM & 2:30 PM, only on Sony Sports Ten 3 and in Tamil & Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Where can I stream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 online in India?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will stream live only on Sony LIV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  2. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
  3. Indian Army Gets First Batch Of Nagastra-1 Loitering Munition | Key Features
  4. ‘Motherland Awaits You’: Mirwaiz Farooq Urges Kashmiri Pandits To Return
  5. Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Security In J&K, Calls High-Level Meeting On June 16
Entertainment News
  1. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  2. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  3. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  4. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  5. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Mou, Fergie Link Up; Pickford's Quiz And Pavard The Photographer
  2. IND Vs CAN, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Lauderhill, Florida? Will India Vs Canada Be Washed Out?
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  4. WWE Clash At The Castle Live Streaming: Matches, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. US Open Golf, Round 2: Rory Mcilroy Remains In Contention As Bryson Dechambeau Impresses
World News
  1. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  2. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  3. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  4. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  5. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!