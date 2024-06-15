WWE Clash At The Castle Live Streaming: Matches, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Scotland will witness its first-ever WWE Premium Live Event - Clash At The Castle - on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. (More Sports News)
The "Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will enjoy home support as he aims to knock the World Heavyweight Championship off Damian Priest's shoulder, and this time, there is no distraction, but only determination. With The Judgment Day banned from ringside, McIntyre will have his best shot at the title.
On the other hand, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture is getting quite messy. Cody Rhodes looks to give AJ Styles some payback for his fake retirement and brutal assault when he puts his title on the line in an "I Quit" match!
Drew McIntyre isn’t the only Scottish superstar to compete for the title at Clash at the Castle. Piper Niven will also get a lot of backing as she takes the ring with one goal in mind. And that is to beat Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship.
In addition, the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Sami Zayn defends against the Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable, who is heading into this match with a lot of edge, thanks to his mental games.
Last but not least, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill will put their Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and the Scottish Unholy Union of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn in a Triple Threat Tag Team match.
Thrilling action is guaranteed as we get ready for the Clash At The Castle in Scotland. Here is when and where you can watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in India.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Live Streaming Details
Which TV channel will telecast WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in India?
The festivities for Scotland’s first-ever WWE PLE begin with the Clash at the Castle Kickoff show featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre and more, LIVE on Friday, June 14, 8:30 PM from the SEC Centre Hall in Glasgow.
The Countdown to Clash at the Castle will telecast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Saturday, on 15th June at 9:30 PM, followed by the Premium Live Event.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD Saturday, on 15th June at 11:30 PM.
WWE fans in India can catch up on Clash at the Castle in Hindi on Sunday, June 16, 10 AM & 2:30 PM, only on Sony Sports Ten 3 and in Tamil & Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4.
Where can I stream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 online in India?
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will stream live only on Sony LIV.