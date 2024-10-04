Other Sports

WWE Bad Blood Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Timings, Venue, & Other Details You Need To Know

One of WWE's most iconic showcase events will see some of the top WWE stars in action in Bad Blood, in Atlanta, Georgia

Liv-Morgan-WWE-Bad-Blood-X-Photo
Liv Morgan (left) will battle it out with Rhea Ripley Photo: X/WWE
The excitement builds as WWE prepares for the highly anticipated Bad Blood event, returning after a two-decade hiatus. This Premium Live Event promises to deliver thrilling matches and intense rivalries that have captivated WWE fans worldwide. (More Sports News)

As the date approaches, anticipation is palpable among fans eager to witness the action.

WWE Bad Blood is the culmination of rivalries and personal vendettas that have been brewing for months. With surprise appearances and potential additional matches announced in the lead-up to the event, fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with action, drama, and entertainment.

Scheduled for broadcast on October 6, 2024, WWE Bad Blood will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) at 3:30 AM.

WWE Bad Blood Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Timings, Venue & More Details

WWE Bad Blood boasts an exciting lineup of matches that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats:

Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

In a monumental clash, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns form an unfathomable alliance against The Bloodline, promising an explosive battle filled with high stakes and fierce competition.

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

This brutal match will see Punk and McIntyre settle their heated rivalry inside the ominous Hell in a Cell structure.

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

With ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage, this match is set to be a dramatic encounter as Ripley seeks to reclaim the title she never lost from Liv Morgan.

One on One Grudge Match: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Once brothers are now the most bitter enemies. Damian Priest looks to punish Finn Balor for his betrayal, but the Prince promises to put Damian down for good!

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

"The Role Model" Bayley put down her friend Naomi to become the #1 contender and now looks to regain her WWE Women's Championship in a high stakes grudge match against Nia Jax

Which TV channels will telecast WWE Bad Blood in India?

Catch all the action live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu), starting 3:30 AM on 6th October.

Where can I stream WWE Bad Blood online in India?

Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

