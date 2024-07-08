Other Sports

You Won't See Me! WWE Great John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025

Cena, 47, has gone on to portray many popular characters, both in the ring and on the big screen

WWE, John Cena, The Rock, AP Photo
WWE's John Cena in action against The Rock. Photo: AP
info_icon

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler turned actor John Cena announced to his fans at the Money In The Bank event that he will retire from professional wrestling next year after two decades in the ring.(More Sports News)

Cena delivered a heartfelt speech to a stadium of World Wrestling Entertainment fans in Toronto, who booed in disappointment as Cena made the announcement.

He promised a farewell tour with dozens of dates and an epic final fight, and he assured fans he would remain involved with the wrestling franchise that launched his career.

“I’ve been in the WWE for over two decades and in that time, I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town no doubt, but I have also seen true hardship, that’s when no one knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend and only the most dedicated and hardcore fans stand by your side".

Rohit Sharma does the strut. - X
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Ric Flair Strut After WC Win Goes Viral; WWE Icon Responds

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“So, in all those years, one of the most important and impressive things I learned is whether the WWE is hot or cold, Canadians always show up," he added.

The Peacemaker actor revealed that the Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 could be his last events.

Cena also revealed that he would want to be involved in WWE Raw when it turns to Netflix in January next year.

Cena is a 16-time WWE champion who burst onto the scene in the early 2000s as the fan-favorite “Doctor of Thuganomics,” a rapper character decked in gold chains and a backwards hat who challenged his wrestling opponents to rap battles. He went on to portray other popular characters, both in the ring and on the big screen.

Cena played starring roles in the films “Blockers” and “The Suicide Squad.” He has made multiple appearances in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and appeared most recently in the comedy thriller “Argylle” and the box office hit “Barbie.”

(With AP inputs)

