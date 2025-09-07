Alyssa Thomas took back the WNBA’s single-season assist record, but rookie Leila Lacan scored six points in the last 30 seconds as the Connecticut Sun beat Phoenix 87-84 on Saturday, dealing a blow to the Mercury hopes of claiming the second seed for next week's playoffs.
Thomas topped Caitlin Clark’s mark of 337 assists set last season, with the record coming on a 3-pointer by Kathryn Westbeld in the corner with 4:45 left in the second quarter. She finished with 10 assists to give her 342 this season.
Lacan, who joined the team midway through the season, drove the lane for an 83-81 lead with 27.8 seconds to go and added two free throws with 9.7 seconds left. After a Satou Sabally 3-pointer, she closed the scoring with 3.7 seconds left with two more free throws.
Marina Mabrey scored 23 points and Lacan had 14 for the Sun, who ended Phoenix's six-game winning streak.
Kahleah Copper scored 18 points for the Mercury (27-15), who fell a game behind Atlanta, which holds the tiebreaker, for the second seed with two games to go. Thomas had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Hiederman leads Lynx past Valkyries
Natisha Hiedeman matched her career high with 24 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 78-72 win over the Golden State Valkyries.
The Lynx (33-9), who had already secured the top seed for the playoffs, used a big run to close the third quarter to grab the lead. Veronica Burton converted a three-point play with 45 seconds left to pull the Valkyries within 74-72, but Napheesa Collier followed with a short baseline jumper.
Kayla McBride clinched it with two free throws after a turnover.
Collier finished with 20 points. Minnesota rested Alanna Smith, but Jessica Shepard stepped in for the start and had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Courtney Williams added 14 points.
Janelle Salaun, Illana Rupert and Kaila Charles had 15 points and Burton 14 for the Valkyries. Golden State sold out every home game this season and set a WNBA attendance record by averaging 18,604.