Week In Review, July 8-14: Messi's Argentina Win Copa America; Spain Lift 4th Euro Trophy

Carlos Alcaraz was too good for the history-chasing Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final, and the Indian men's cricket team trumped Zimbabwe 4-1 in the away T20I series. Here is a recap of all the key sports results between July 8 and 14, 2024

AP
The Lionel Messi-led Argentina retained the Copa America trophy, defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: AP
Continental football was the flavour of the sports weekend as Copa America and European Championship, both drew to eventful ends. While one saw the tearful departure and possible farewell of all-time great Lionel Messi, the other witnessed the heralding of a young new superstar in Lamine Yamal. (More Sports News)

Let us recap all that transpired across sporting disciplines between July 8 and 14, 2024.

Cricket

England bid adieu to their long-serving swing maestro James Anderson. The 41-year-old bowed out in an emotional farewell after the first Test against West Indies at Lord's, which the hosts won by an innings and 114 runs. Anderson retired with 704 Test wickets from 188 matches, the most for any fast bowler in the classic format.

England legend James Anderson in action during his farewell Test, against West Indies at Lord's. - AP
A Tribute To James Anderson: The Unmatched Legacy Of England’s Swing-Bowling Artist

BY Arijit Ghosh

In Harare, the new-look Indian team recovered from a shocking early defeat to stamp their supremacy and finish the tour with a resounding 4-1 T20I series win. Off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar was named the Player of the Series for his eight wickets.

Back home, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team bounced back in the third game to level the T20I series against South Africa 1-1. Pooja Vastrakar was the architect of the win, with four wickets from the match and eight from the series.

Meanwhile, less than a fortnight after Rohit Sharma and Co lifted the T20 World Cup title, yesteryear India stars, led by Yuvraj Singh, trumped arch-rivals Pakistan at the World Championship of Legends final to be crowned champions in the inaugural edition.

Captains Yuvraj Singh and Younis Khan at the toss for the India vs Pakistan final in World Championship of Legends 2024, in Birmingham on Saturday (July 13). - World Championship of Legends
India Vs Pakistan Final, World Championship Of Legends: Yuvraj Singh & Co Lift Title

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Football

Spain dashed English hopes of a long-awaited major trophy, as Mikel Oyarzabal's 86-minute strike won La Roja their fourth European Championship title. The 2-1 win in the final meant Spain now have the most Euros trophies in the world, while England's 58-year-old trophy drought is set to extend.

In Florida, Argentina shook off the disappointment of Lionel Messi's ankle injury and early substitution to emerge victors at the Copa America final, courtesy an added-time goal from Lautaro Martinez. While Angel Di Maria retired with title in hand, it might also have been Messi's Argentina farewell, though nothing has been announced yet.

Wimbledon saw 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova get the better of Jasmine Paolini to be crowned ladies singles champion, while the 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was too good for the history-chasing Novak Djokovic in the gentlemen's singles final.

Alcaraz has now won all four Grand Slam finals he has contested, and is the sixth man in the Open era to clinch the French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year.

