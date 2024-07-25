Other Sports

Ukraine At Paris 2024: Courage Under Fire - From Bomb Shelter To OLY Ukrainian Athletes' Journey

Ukraine At Paris Olympics 2024: Know the journey of athletes coming from a war torn country

paris-olympic-games-2024-file-photo-ap
The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hangs from the facade of the Paris city hall, days ahead of the opening ceremony. Photo: AP
info_icon

The fear of death has been a constant in an average Ukrainian's life ever since the war with Russia broke out in 2022 and that includes the majority of the country's 143-strong athlete contingent here for the Paris Olympics 2024 beginning on Friday. (More Sports News)

Even in normal circumstances, the pressure to perform on the biggest sporting stage can take a toll on the best in the business.

In the case of Ukrainian athletes, it's hard to imagine how they were able to train for the mega-event with missile attacks and air sirens becoming a part of their lives for the past 29 months.

Electricity almost became non-existent with power grids destroyed by the conflict.

In the eyes of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the athletes who are in Paris are already "heroes" and that is what he told them in a virtual address on Wednesday.

Teenaged diving sensation Oleksiy Sereda and slalom canoeist Viktoriia Us were part of the call with president Zelenskyy.

Speaking to PTI outside the Athletes' Village, both Sereda and Viktoriia narrated their struggles for survival besides explaining how they trained for the ultimate sporting test.

"We had lots of troubles for preparation for this Olympics because there are always air alerts back home (for an impending missile strike), you have to go to a safe place and hide.

"That is why all our preparation in Ukraine was super hard. But we are here and (will) try our best to get some medals," said Sereda, who became the youngest European Diving Champion at 13 years of age back in 2019, breaking Tom Daley’s record in the continental competition.

Sereda is from Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine but trained in Kyiv for the Olympics. The constant sounds of air sirens made it almost impossible for him to focus on his craft but he somehow pulled through to make a second straight experience at the Summer Games.

The now 18-year-old finished an impressive sixth on his Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020. He has already won as many as four medals in the World Championships.

Standing next to him outside the Vilage, slalom canoeist Viktoriia too feels that being in Paris is not just about competing, it is also about demonstrating the Ukrainians' steely resolve in war times.

The 31-year-old from Kyiv will make her third Olympic appearance, having trained in France for the past 12 months.

"For me this Olympics is not just about participation. This is super important for the people of Ukraine and soldiers protecting us. I feel proud to represent them," said Viktoriia.

"Even after such a long time since the war happened, nobody is safe in Ukraine. Kyiv (capital city) is still under attack from missiles and we need more air defense systems. We will only be safe when the war is over," she said.

India National Hockey Team at Paris Olympics 2024. - X | Hockey India
India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Both Sereda and Viktoriia, who shuttles between Ukraine and France, have had a close shave with death and away on national duty, they fear for the lives of their families back home.

"When the war started, a shell hit my house in Mikolaiv but I was lucky that nobody was home. The bomb caused a hole in the roof but thankfully no one was injured," recalled Sereda.

"The situation is mentally very stressful. When you are training you feel you are scared to dive from 10 metres but at the same time, some bomb can hit the swimming pool. It is stressful. I am really worried about my family especially my father, he is a soldier," he said.

Viktoriia too has gotten used to living under the shadow of war.

"It is stressful mentally, to live in a country at war. I was in Ukraine when a missile struck my house, there was no electricity. We are hoping to win this war and get back to normal life."

"A lot of countries are helping us but we need more support. We need more missile defense systems because all the time, we are under attack," she said.

Russian Athletes Should Not Be Here Even As Neutrals

The International Olympic Committee has barred Russia and ally Belarus from the Summer Games but their athletes would be competing under the neutral flag.

Ukrainians have been told to avoid any contact with athletes from Russia and Belarus at the Games. Viktoriia believes the Russians should not have been a part of Olympics in any capacity.

"I did not meet anyone from Russia and I hope I will not meet them. But thankful to IOC that they are not allowed to participate under the national flag. I feel they should not be here even under the neutral flag."

"The Olympics are all about peace and we need peace first and then we will see," said Viktoriia.

Her younger compatriot Sereda too left the interaction with a compelling message.

Advertisement

"The world must see that Ukrainians are here and competing and everyone must remember about this horrible situation in Ukraine. We are here to show that Ukraine is read to fight anywhere," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  2. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  3. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  4. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  5. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 4 Dead In Pune Monsoon Mayhem; Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Ops At Mumbai Airport
  2. Asaram Bapu: A Godman’s Rise And Fall From Grace
  3. Karnataka Assembly Adopts Resolutions Against Delimitation, 'One Nation-One Election' Move, NEET
  4. Haryana: Doctors Go On Strike, Services Hit In Govt Hospitals
  5. Bengal Governor Urges Mamata Not To Make ‘Politically Motivated’ Remarks On Bangladesh Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Abhay Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About His Sexuality: Have Embraced All Experiences In My Life
  3. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Review: Taapsee Pannu's Past Catches Up To Her As She Continues Living With Vikrant Massey
  4. Viral Pic: Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Birthday With His Entire Family
  5. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details
  2. Netanyahu Addresses US Congress, Ceasefire Talks Delayed: Israel-Gaza War Latest
  3. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  4. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  5. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
Latest Stories
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op; People Advised To Stay In
  7. Weather News LIVE: 4 Dead In Pune Monsoon Mayhem; Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Ops At Mumbai Airport
  8. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round