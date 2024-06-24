Toronto Raptors Star Scottie Barnes To Sign Maximum Rookie Extension

The Raptors are rewarding him with the richest contract in franchise history.
Barnes plans to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The deal, which was reported Monday, can't officially be signed until July 6, when the NBA's moratorium period on free agents ends.
The fourth overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Raptors, Barnes took home Rooke of the Year honours in his first year in the league and is coming off his best year as a pro.
The 22-year-old wing was named to his first All-Star team after averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.47 blocks.
He made huge improvements with his long-range shooting, making an average of 1.7 3-pointers a game while shooting 34.1 per cent from beyond the arc last season after averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers and 28.1 per cent shooting from the perimeter in 2022-23.
He played in Toronto's first 60 games before a fractured left middle finger sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
The injury isn't considered serious, as he likely could've returned if the Raptors were in the play-off conversation.
Toronto, however, finished with the NBA's sixth-worst record and is in full rebuilding mode with Barnes as the centrepiece of the franchise moving forward.