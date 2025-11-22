NBA Cup: Toronto Raptors Beat Washington Wizards 140-110 To Reach Quarter-finals

The Toronto Raptors rolled past the lowly Washington Wizards 140-110 on Friday to become the first team to advance to the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup.
Toronto (11-5) improved to 3-0 in NBA Cup play and secured first place in East Group A with the Indiana Pacers’ 120-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brandon Ingram had 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Raptors, RJ Barrett contributed 24 points, eight boards and four assists, Scottie Barnes chipped in with 23 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to add 23 points and seven boards.
Atlantic Division-leading Toronto has won six in a row and 10 of 11 after opening the season with four losses in five games.
Washington suffered its 13th consecutive defeat to fall to an NBA-worst 1-14.
The Wizards tied their franchise record with 16 straight losses on two occasions last season during a dismal 4-39 stretch from November 2, 2024 – January 30, 2025.
Suns, Thunder tied atop West Group A
Phoenix and Oklahoma City moved into a tie for first place in West Group A after the Suns used a last-minute rally to shock the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Thunder cruised to an easy win over the Utah Jazz.
Phoenix (10-6) trailed Minnesota (10-6) by eight with 1:09 remaining in the game before Collin Gillespie’s basket with 6.4 seconds left capped a 9-0 scoring spurt that gave the Suns a 114-113 victory.
Phoenix moved to 2-0 in NBA Cup action, while Minnesota fell to 2-1.
The defending NBA champion Thunder also went to 2-0 in West Group A by running past Utah 144-112.
The Jazz (5-10) jumped out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter, but it was all Oklahoma City the rest of the way.
The Thunder outscored Utah 114-68 over the final three quarters to post their second eight-game winning streak of the season.
Oklahoma City opened the campaign with eight victories in a row before suffering their only loss on November 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers.