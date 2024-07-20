Other Sports

The Open: 'Resigned' Rory McIlroy Beaten By Wind In Disappointing Early Exit

Rory McIlroy conceded he struggled to adapt to the windy conditions after failing to make the cut at The Open on Friday

Rory McIlroy, The Open
Rory McIlroy
info_icon

Rory McIlroy conceded he struggled to adapt to the windy conditions after failing to make the cut at The Open on Friday.

The Northern Irishman followed up a dismal seven-over 78 on Thursday by carding 75 in the second round, finishing 11 over at the halfway point.

After being pipped to the U.S. Open last month by Bryson DeChambeau, who also missed the cut at Royal Troon, McIlroy's hopes of finally earning his first major title since 2014 will stretch into next year.

After finishing the round, McIlroy admitted the weather played a big part as he struggled to adapt his game to get the better of the conditions.

"Obviously, got off to the worst start possible today, being six over through six. If I need to remember something about this week, it'll be the last few holes that I played," McIlroy told reporters.

"When I look back on the two majors that I didn't play my best at, here and the Masters, the wind got the better of me on Friday at Augusta, and then the wind got the better of me the last two days here.

"Twenty-two holes into the event, and I'm thinking about where I'm going to go on vacation next week. That was basically it.

"I knew from then I'd sort of resigned myself to the fact that I wasn't going to shoot, whatever it is, from there on in to make the cut.

"It was a pretty meaningless 14 holes after that, but at least I played okay. When the wind dropped, my game felt a little more comfortable."

McIlroy looked set to end his long wait for a major title at the U.S. Open in June, only to collapse during the final four holes and lose by a single stroke.

Despite his early exit from The Open, McIlroy remains optimistic about his chances going forward if he can put his recent disappointments behind him.

"I think I have to remind myself that I am close and keep giving myself chances," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"These disappointing Sundays are racking up, but I'd much rather have disappointing Sundays than be going home on a Friday night.

"I've got to keep doing what I'm doing, reflect on the windy conditions getting the better of me at two of the majors this year. That is something I am going to have to address going forward."

