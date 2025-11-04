Passenger Detained For Trying To Open Emergency Exit

On Nov 3, 2025, a passenger on Akasa Air Flight QP 1497 from Varanasi to Mumbai allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door before takeoff at 6:45 PM, leading to his detention by airport security.
The man told investigators he acted "out of curiosity"; the incident caused a brief delay but no injuries, with the flight departing after checks.
Varanasi's Phoolpur SHO Praveen Kumar Singh confirmed the detention; case registered under aviation security protocols.
A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the aircraft's emergency exit before takeoff, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place aboard flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6.45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
As the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway, the passenger, Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit, police said.