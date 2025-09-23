Pro Kabaddi League 2025: UP Yoddhas Thrash Tamil Thalaivas, Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

A multi-point raid from Shivam Chaudhary gave UP Yoddhas some momentum as they opened up a two-point advantage. With their defence tightening the screws, they further extended their lead to five points despite Nitesh Kumar notching up a High Five for Tamil Thalaivas, who only had two raid points in the first half. At the end of a hard-fought first half, UP Yoddhas held a 15-10 lead.