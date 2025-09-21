Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Haryana Steelers Secure Narrow Victory Over Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh notched up a special milestone, becoming the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League coach to register 100 wins

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match report Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Jaipur. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-36 in Jaipur

  • Steelers led 25-16 at half-time

  • Thalaivas fought back in second half but Haryana side held on for victory

The clash between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur turned into a pulsating contest, with the Steelers holding their nerve to eke out a 38-36 victory on Saturday (September 20, 2025).

Beyond the scoreline, the night carried special significance as Steelers’ head coach Manpreet Singh became the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) coach to register 100 wins.

The Thalaivas drew first blood as Arjun Deshwal struck early, while Steelers’ raiders found themselves contained by a disciplined defence led by Ronak and Himanshu. A swift ALL OUT inflicted by Arjun put the Thalaivas in control, with his aggressive raids repeatedly exposing defensive gaps.

The Steelers, however, began to claw their way back. Vinay found his rhythm after a shaky start, scoring through successive raids to keep the Steelers in touch. Jaideep struck with timely tackles, neutralising the threat of Moein Shafaghi and Rohit Beniwal. The Steelers capitalised on errors from the Thalaivas.

Action from the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Jaipur. - Pro Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Patna Pirates Beat Dabang Delhi To Halt Six-Match Winning Streak

BY PTI

Momentum shifted around the midway stage of the half when the Steelers responded with an All Out of their own. Vinay and Shivam Patare combined to produce decisive raids, while Jaideep marshalled the defensive line with aggression. The scoreboard tightened as both sides traded blows in quick succession.

Related Content
Related Content

By the closing minutes of the half, Arjun continued to trouble Haryana with his consistent point-scoring, but Vinay’s raids ensured the Steelers went into the break still very much in contention. Ahead of halftime, the Steelers had the lead, with the score reading 25-16.

The second half exploded into action with both raiding units on fire. Deshwal carried on from where he left off, picking off defenders at will, and at one point dismissing Jaideep and Sahil Narwal in back-to-back raids. Himanshu’s defensive resilience also denied Haryana crucial points in Do-Or-Die situations.

But the Steelers refused to be outdone. Substitute Mayank Saini made an immediate impact, pulling off multi-point raids that turned the tide. He dismissed Ronak and Anuj Gawade in one raid, before scalping Nitesh Kumar later, lifting the Steelers and giving their bench fresh energy. Shivam Patare complemented him with clever raids, keeping the Thalaivas in check.

The match then entered a tense, defensive phase where both sides exchanged empty raids and failed Do-Or-Die attempts. The defending champions’ backline stood tall, while Arulnanthababu of the Thalaivas delivered a superb Super Tackle to keep his team in contention. With less than five minutes to go, the game hung finely in the balance.

In the final exchanges, Haryana showed the composure that has come to define Manpreet Singh’s sides. Vinay, despite being contained earlier, delivered a crucial raid that tilted the momentum, while Hardeep’s late tackle on Arjun ensured the Thalaivas couldn’t complete a comeback.

The Steelers saw off the last few raids with discipline, sealing a 38-36 win in what will go down as Manpreet Singh’s small piece of PKL history.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Mandhana’s Heroics Fall Short As AUS-W Clinch Series

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  2. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student

  3. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  4. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Situationship With Power Is Over

  4. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  5. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn