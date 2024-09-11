Other Sports

South Asian Junior Athletics Championships: Indian Team Ready To Cash On Home Advantage

Anurag Singh Kaler, Siddharth Choudhary (shot put) and Ritik (discus throw) are looking ahead to making a good impression at the South Asian Championships

team Maldives arrived in India X AFI
Team Maldives arrived in Chennai on Monday. Photo: X | Athletics Federation Of India
info_icon

Fresh from his record-breaking spree, India’s Sharuk Khan is expected to be one of the top performers during the three-day South Asian Junior Athletics Championships beginning in Chennai on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Khan is among the 62-strong Indian team selected by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the regional competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Khan, who hails from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, holds the national U20 record in the 3,000m steeplechase (8:42.06). He plans to further improve his performance in Chennai.

“I’m healthy. I should be able to do my best,” he said on the eve of the three-day meet.

The focus will also be on Pooja, the national U20 record holder in the women’s high jump. Her season and personal best of 1.83m was recorded at the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships held in Lima, Peru.

Anurag Singh Kaler, Siddharth Choudhary (shot put) and Ritik (discus throw), medal winners at the 2024 Asian U20 Championships held earlier this year in Dubai, are looking ahead to making a good impression in the South Asian Championships.

N Ramesh, chief junior national athletics coach, is also expecting sprinters to dominate relay events.

“Indian 4x100m women’s team had set a national U20 record (45.31 seconds) at the World U20. They should be able to continue their good work here in Chennai,” he said.

An official confirmed that the athletes and officials had left for Chennai after visas were approved on Saturday. - null
SAAF Junior Championships: 12-Member Pakistan Squad Heads To Chennai After Securing Indian Visas

BY PTI

The majority of the members of the Indian team had competed in the World Athletics U20 Championships.

“The competition in Chennai will be good exposure for the promising athletes on the home ground,” Ramesh said.

Sri Lanka is also fielding a strong 54-member team. Pakistan (12), Bhutan (5), Nepal (9), Bangladesh (16) and Maldives (15) are the other participating teams. All the teams have arrived in Chennai.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Updates: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again As Weather Forecast Shows Heavy Precipitation
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  3. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
  4. English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul
  5. England Name Uncapped Duo In Test Squad For Pakistan Tour In October
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
  2. Harry Kane The Centurion: Stats Behind The England Captain's Record
  3. England Centurion Harry Kane 'Hungry To Prove People Wrong'
  4. Mauricio Pochettino Named New Head Coach Of The United States National Team
  5. Ronaldo Backs Mbappe To Beat Haaland And Bellingham To Ballon D'Or
Tennis News
  1. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  2. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  3. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  4. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  5. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
Hockey News
  1. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  2. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  2. Quota Within Quota: Lessons To Be Learned From Tamil Nadu
  3. Data, The Missing Piece In The Sub-Categorisation Debate
  4. Caste Sub-Categorisation A Blow To The Idea Of Representation
  5. 'RSS Suggestion On Caste Census Worthy Of Calm Analysis'
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  2. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
  3. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  4. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  5. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs