Shailesh Kumar: From Jumping Over Ropes In Village To Setting Meet Record At Worlds

Shailesh Kumar won India’s first gold at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, claiming men’s high jump gold in New Delhi, setting a new competition record, and marking a triumphant comeback after Paris Paralympics heartbreak

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shailesh Kumar-World-Para-Athletics
Shailesh Kumar won India’s first gold at the 2025 World Para Athletics. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shailesh Kumar won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships

  • Shailesh set a new meet record in  Men’s High Jump T63 Final

  • He is from Islamnagar, Bihar and overcame a physical disability

Shailesh Kumar’s story doesn’t begin under floodlights or on manicured tracks. It begins in a farm field in Jamui, Bihar - tying ropes, jumping over them, falling into the hard earth because there was no mattress. That boy from Islamnagar, who once dreamt in the dust, stood at the centre of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 27 September and rewrote the competition record at the World Para Athletics Championships.

For India, it was a moment of pride. For Shailesh, it was redemption. A year after heartbreak in Paris, where he missed out by the slimmest of margins, he came back hungrier. Delhi gave him what Paris did not: the top of the podium. India even repeated their double-medal finish in this event, Varun Singh Bhati taking bronze, but this time, Shailesh stood tallest.

And yet, as the stadium applauded, he felt something was missing.

“The social equality and mentality that Olympics and Paralympic athletes should be treated the same,” he said. “Just like there is Olympics, there is Paralympics too. Please come here and support para sports. We all deserve the same. The government has supported us well, but wider recognition from society will make a big difference.”

Related Content
Related Content

Government schemes like TOPS and Khelo India, Shailesh feels, have given para athletes solid backing. But corporate sponsorship often comes much later, sometimes only once an athlete has already reached the Paralympics.

“I know able-bodied athletes must have their own challenges,” he admitted, “but for para athletes the support tends to come only after a big breakthrough. That’s something I hope we can change, because every athlete works hard in their own way.”

Shailesh Kumar’s Mantra - ‘Never Give Up’

Even after his gold, Shailesh wasn’t done. He kept his eyes on the bar set at 1.94m, chasing more. Three times he ran in, three times the bar rattled down. The medal was his, the record was his, but the hunger was still there.

“It is just the beginning,” he smiled, brushing off the miss.

When asked what keeps his hunger alive, he smiled.

“Why the hunger? I think it’s because I come from a village in Bihar that didn’t even have sports. Para sports was a far, far dream.”

Islamnagar offered little for a child with a disability who wanted to jump. Shailesh lived with a physical disability in his right leg, a result of polio in his childhood.

“I come from a place where there were barely any sports facilities,” Shailesh said. “I used to compete and even win in able-bodied events before a friend suggested I try Paralympic disciplines. Meeting a few Paralympians and learning about the classification system showed me a path I hadn’t known existed, and that’s when I knew I had to pursue it.”

What followed was improvisation, grit, and endless trial and error.

“I started with jumping over ropes in farm fields,” he recalled. “Then I realized I lacked a mattress, so I added that. I brought everything from here and there, whatever I could find. That’s what carried me here, to a gold medal, with the national flag on my shoulders.”

The lesson, he said, was simple but hard, “never give up.”

“There will be days you’ll feel you lack everything you need for the sport. It took me so much time to understand what all was needed. But I kept going.”

He laughed while remembering where it all began: in Class 5, when a teacher casually asked if he wanted to participate in sports.

“Maybe he thought I would say no,” Shailesh said. “But I said yes. And since then, I have been saying yes to everything that brings me closer to the goal.”

Through all of this, his family stood as his safety net. His elder brother, in particular, made sure the boy who dreamed of flying never fell too hard.

“My brother never let anything reach me,” Shailesh said quietly. “He protected me from every hardship he could. Whatever I am today, it’s because he never let me give up.”

From farm fields to a meet record, from heartbreak to redemption, Shailesh Kumar’s gold is more than a medal. It is a reminder that para athletes are not asking for sympathy; they are demanding equality.

And as he stood there in Delhi, eyes still fixed on a bar he hopes to clear, chasing even higher records one day, it was clear his journey was only just beginning.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Likely XIs And Hardik Pandya Injury - How Will India Adjust?

  2. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  5. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  5. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations