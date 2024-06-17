Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo

Rory McIlroy's shocking misses at the U.S. Open could haunt him for the rest of his career, believes six-time major champion Nick Faldo. (More Sports News)
McIlroy looked to be in pole position to end his 10-year major drought on the final day of play at Pinehurst on Sunday, as four birdies in a five-hole stretch gave him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau.
However, things unravelled for the Northern Irishman in spectacular fashion, as he missed a putt from less than three yards to save par on the 15th.
Despite following that up with a bogey on the 16th, McIlroy still shared the lead with DeChambeau as he approached the final hole.
He then missed another four-foot putt to hand the initiative to DeChambeau, who produced a brilliant bunker shot then made no mistake for his own close-range par, clinching his second major title by a single shot.
McIlroy left Pinehurst without speaking to the media as DeChambeau celebrated his second U.S. Open crown in the last five editions, and Faldo believes he may never fully get over his misses.
"That's going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses," Faldo said in his role of co-commentator for Sky Sports.
"It was an unbelievable finish. That was a four of all fours to finish from Bryson and the celebration of all celebrations!
"Rory will be broken-hearted, so I feel for him. He's going to be gutted, absolutely gutted."