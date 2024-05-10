With their arms in hand the 37 selected Rifle and Pistol shooters are gearing up to resume their quest for a spot in the Indian Shooting squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics. They will be taking aim in the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 3&4 Rifle/Pistol at the MP State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal from May 11-19. (More Shooting News)
Shooters have secured India's highest number of Paris Games quotas compared to other sporting disciplines. Now, it's their turn to convert these quotas to tickets as the country looks to create a new Games record at the Paris Olympics 2024.
The OST competitions begin on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women’s 25m pistol T3 qualification rounds. The finals of both categories are slotted for Sunday, following the Paris Olympic schedule regulation of having the finals a day after the qualifications.
These trials will decide who represents India in the Paris Games' rifle and pistol individual events. The nine-day OST will conclude with the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle T4 finals on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
The OST 1&2 were conducted last month at Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range. The top two shooters in each event, determined by the average of their best three out of four trial scores, are in prime position to earn their tickets to Paris come July.
As of now, none of the shooters have secured their positions among the five selected in each event. All 37 shooters will need to deliver their best performances to ensure their spots for Paris.
Only three shooters, Olympian Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan are in contention in multiple events, namely the women’s sport pistol and the women’s 10m air pistol.
Selection Criteria For Paris Olympics
In total, India has secured 21 quotas, with 16 in rifle and pistol events and five in shotgun events. While the shooters who won the quotas did a remarkable job, it's important to note that securing a quota does not guarantee a spot for the player. The quota is for the country and not the individual player.
The selection process will be based on several factors including the average scores of the best three performances, podium points, and deemed quota points. These scores will largely determine who will secure the tickets to the Olympics. However, the final decision will be made by the selection committee after the trials.
What Is Deemed Quota?
Deemed quota winners are those who were eligible to win Olympic quota places but were not awarded the same because India had already earned the maximum of two quota places in that category.
There are five big names in the "deemed quota" category, including multiple Asian Games medal winner and local favourite Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men's 50m rifle 3P), Ashi Chouksey (women's 50m rifle 3P), Elavenil Valarivan and Nancy (women's 10m air rifle) and Arjun Singh Cheema (men's 10m air pistol).
Spotlight Shooters
All 37 shooters belong to Group A, symbolizing their significant contributions to the country. Many of them were instrumental in securing India's Olympic quotas. Among these talented individuals are shooting prodigy Manu Bhaker, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sarabjot Singh, Sift Kaur Kamra, and Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil, Rudrankksh Patil all eagerly vying for a spot in the upcoming Olympics.
Among the favourites in the men’s RFP are Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu, who not only have the advantage of being quota winners but have also fared extremely well in the first two trials.
Who are in contention for multiple events?
