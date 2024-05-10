NRAI Overlooked Key Selection Clause Ahead Of Olympic Trials, Corrected It Just in Time

As per NRAI's selection policy (pistol & rifle) for the Paris Games, two bonus points are to be awarded to the Olympic quota winners in the firearms category and one bonus point in air gun events, such as air pistol and air rifle. Photo: NRAI Logo

As per NRAI's selection policy (pistol & rifle) for the Paris Games, two bonus points are to be awarded to the Olympic quota winners in the firearms category and one bonus point in air gun events, such as air pistol and air rifle. Photo: NRAI Logo