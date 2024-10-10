The Gujarat Giants are ready to take on Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, having put in hard work and dedication during their training. With the experienced Ram Mehar Singh at the helm, the team announced Neeraj Kumar as captain, alongside Guman Singh as vice-captain on Wednesday, October 9. (More Sports News)
Previously, Neeraj captained the Patna Pirates in PKL 10 and is a seasoned member of the Gujarat Giants squad. His Pro Kabaddi League journey began in 2019, during which he has played a total of 80 matches and amassed 174 points.
As a powerful defender, Neeraj boasts an impressive out percentage of 88.64% and a tackle success rate of 38%.
Similarly, ace raider Guman also joined the PKL in the same year as Neeraj, in 2019, and has had quite a good run since. He has played 58 games and scored a total of 407 points, and averages just under 7 raid points per game.
During the announcement event, Coach Ram Mehar told Outlook, "We are focusing on building the team as a unit. Individual achievements and goals are important, but we’ve worked together as a team. That’s something I’ve carried from my playing career -- if everyone is dedicated, success is inevitable."
Speaking about the growing popularity of Kabaddi in India, two-time Asian Games gold medalist and former player Ram Mehar said, "Kabaddi used to be a rural sport, but the kind of love it has received is unimaginable. I captained the Indian team for five years, and even then, we never thought Kabaddi would reach this level. It’s all thanks to the incredible broadcasting and the league."
He added, "Many other leagues didn’t succeed, but Kabaddi was presented and managed exceptionally well. Even now, most athletes come from rural areas, but the impact on big cities is clear too."
Reason Behind Letting Go Star Defender Fazel Atrachali
Coach Ram Mehar addressed questions about not retaining former captain Fazel Atrachali, stating, "Fazel is a great player, but he’s ageing, and we wanted to give newer players a chance. His reflexes aren’t what they used to be. There’s no doubt that no defender matches Fazel’s experience, but every player has their time. Now, we have Neeraj Kumar, one of the best defenders."
The team also emphasized their commitment to consistently bringing in fresh talent.
In this season, the coach doesn’t want to repeat any of the previous raiding failures. He has options this time; if one raider doesn't perform, the others in the raiding unit will step up to ensure success.
Neeraj Kumar: “As Captain, I Aim to Leverage My Team Bonding as Our Key Advantage”
The captain of the Gujarat Giants, Neeraj stated, "This is my first season with this team, and I want us all to succeed. Kabaddi is a team sport, and everyone plays an equally important role. My duty is to leverage my personal bonding with the teammates to our advantage."
Discussing the preparation phase, Neeraj added, "We are working hard and following Coach Sahab ji’s guidance. The most important thing is keeping yourself injury free after so many matches and full recovery. We sit with video analysts and focus on the technical aspects. Everything will become clearer once the league starts; every team is ready, and so are we."
Vice-Captain Guman Singh: "I Chose Sports To Escape Studies, And It Led Me To Kabaddi"
Guman said, "I had no idea which sport I liked more; I just played to take a break from studying, which I didn’t enjoy. My uncle suggested I try Kabaddi, and although I initially liked cricket a bit more, Kabaddi became my destiny."
He added, "This league has changed a lot; in my village, Kabaddi was once just a recreational activity, but now people pursue it professionally. My personal goal this season is to score points whenever my team needs them."
The Gujarat Giants also unveiled their striking orange jersey for the new season, featuring red accents that symbolize their passion for the sport. This kit represents the energy and commitment within the Giants’ setup.
Gujarat will play Bengaluru Bulls in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday, October 20.