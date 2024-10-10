Other Sports

PKL 2024: Neeraj To Lead Gujarat Giants' Pack As Coach Ram Mehar Rallies His Lads For Trophy Chase

"A burnt child dreads the fire." Reflecting on the raiding failures of Season 10, Coach Ram Mehar Singh is adopting a cautious approach as he evaluates options for the Gujarat Giants in Season 11, addressing questions about not retaining Fazel Atrachali and selecting Neeraj Kumar as captain

Neeraj-Kumar
Gujarat Giants on Wednesday announced defender Neeraj Kumar as the team captain for the upcoming season11 of Pro Kabaddi League. Photo: Instagram/@kabaddineeraj
info_icon

The Gujarat Giants are ready to take on Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, having put in hard work and dedication during their training. With the experienced Ram Mehar Singh at the helm, the team announced Neeraj Kumar as captain, alongside Guman Singh as vice-captain on Wednesday, October 9. (More Sports News)

Previously, Neeraj captained the Patna Pirates in PKL 10 and is a seasoned member of the Gujarat Giants squad. His Pro Kabaddi League journey began in 2019, during which he has played a total of 80 matches and amassed 174 points.

As a powerful defender, Neeraj boasts an impressive out percentage of 88.64% and a tackle success rate of 38%.

Similarly, ace raider Guman also joined the PKL in the same year as Neeraj, in 2019, and has had quite a good run since. He has played 58 games and scored a total of 407 points, and averages just under 7 raid points per game.

During the announcement event, Coach Ram Mehar told Outlook, "We are focusing on building the team as a unit. Individual achievements and goals are important, but we’ve worked together as a team. That’s something I’ve carried from my playing career -- if everyone is dedicated, success is inevitable."

Speaking about the growing popularity of Kabaddi in India, two-time Asian Games gold medalist and former player Ram Mehar said, "Kabaddi used to be a rural sport, but the kind of love it has received is unimaginable. I captained the Indian team for five years, and even then, we never thought Kabaddi would reach this level. It’s all thanks to the incredible broadcasting and the league."

He added, "Many other leagues didn’t succeed, but Kabaddi was presented and managed exceptionally well. Even now, most athletes come from rural areas, but the impact on big cities is clear too."

Guman Singh. - Gujarat Giants
Pro Kabaddi League Changed Our Lives: Gujarat Giants' Crorepati Guman Singh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Reason Behind Letting Go Star Defender Fazel Atrachali

Coach Ram Mehar addressed questions about not retaining former captain Fazel Atrachali, stating, "Fazel is a great player, but he’s ageing, and we wanted to give newer players a chance. His reflexes aren’t what they used to be. There’s no doubt that no defender matches Fazel’s experience, but every player has their time. Now, we have Neeraj Kumar, one of the best defenders."

The team also emphasized their commitment to consistently bringing in fresh talent.

In this season, the coach doesn’t want to repeat any of the previous raiding failures. He has options this time; if one raider doesn't perform, the others in the raiding unit will step up to ensure success.

Neeraj Kumar: “As Captain, I Aim to Leverage My Team Bonding as Our Key Advantage”

The captain of the Gujarat Giants, Neeraj stated, "This is my first season with this team, and I want us all to succeed. Kabaddi is a team sport, and everyone plays an equally important role. My duty is to leverage my personal bonding with the teammates to our advantage."

Discussing the preparation phase, Neeraj added, "We are working hard and following Coach Sahab ji’s guidance. The most important thing is keeping yourself injury free after so many matches and full recovery. We sit with video analysts and focus on the technical aspects. Everything will become clearer once the league starts; every team is ready, and so are we."

Mohammadreza Shadloui captures a Patna Pirates raider during their Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 semi-final match in Hyderabad on February 28, 2024. - Puneri Paltan
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venue - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Vice-Captain Guman Singh: "I Chose Sports To Escape Studies, And It Led Me To Kabaddi"

Guman said, "I had no idea which sport I liked more; I just played to take a break from studying, which I didn’t enjoy. My uncle suggested I try Kabaddi, and although I initially liked cricket a bit more, Kabaddi became my destiny."

He added, "This league has changed a lot; in my village, Kabaddi was once just a recreational activity, but now people pursue it professionally. My personal goal this season is to score points whenever my team needs them."

The Gujarat Giants also unveiled their striking orange jersey for the new season, featuring red accents that symbolize their passion for the sport. This kit represents the energy and commitment within the Giants’ setup.

Gujarat-Giants
Gujarat Giants unveiled their jersey. Photo: MIHIR
info_icon

Gujarat will play Bengaluru Bulls in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday, October 20.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Joe Root, Harry Brook Eye For First Innings Lead In Multan
  2. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  4. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  5. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign