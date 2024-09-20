Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League Changed Our Lives: Gujarat Giants' Crorepati Guman Singh

Roped in by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 1.97 Crore , Guman Singh was among the impressive young raiders in PKL season 10

Guman Singh. Photo: Gujarat Giants
Guman Singh, one of the eight crorepatis from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 Player Auction, liked cricket when he was young. He was not into kabaddi but two things simultaneously happened in 2014 that changed his life.  (More Sports News)

Guman's kabaddi talent was spotted by his uncle and as he got into the sports, the Pro Kabaddi League began and instantly gained a huge TV following. This changed his life.

“I was fond of cricket but decided to switch to kabaddi after my uncle recognized my ability at a very young age. The PKL also started around the same time (in 2014), and everyone wanted to be on TV!”

“I started playing to get away from my studies, but when I realized the benefits, I decided to pursue this sport as my career,” he added.

PKL has transformed the Indian Kabaddi space and Guman is among the people who have been some of the biggest gainers of this change. Roped in by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 1.97 Crore , Guman Singh was among the impressive young raiders in PKL season 10. He scored 163 raid points in 18 matches, the highest for his team, U Mumba.

At just 15, Guman moved away from his family to train at the Narwal Kabaddi and Sports Academy in Rindhana, about 150 kilometres from his village. “It was initially hard because I was living away from them. But when I started training day and night, and I never took a break, I felt confident in myself,” he recalls.

His hard work began to pay off, leading to his big break with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL season 7 back in 2019. And although his time with the Jaipur Pink Panthers was limited, Singh valued the experience. “I was lucky to get a chance with Jaipur Pink Panthers even before I played nationals. I did not get to play much but I learned a lot,” he says.

This experience proved crucial at the Nationals with Chandigarh. He was selected by the Patna Pirates in the very next season in 2021. It was his first stint under his current coach, Ram Mehar Singh, scoring 95 raid points in 19 matches.

“You could say that season 8 was my breakout moment with the team,” he shared. “Coach Ram Mehar helped me improve my performance and made me a better Kabaddi player.”

The 25-year-old was the third-most expensive player from the season 11 auction held on August 15-16, and alongside Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh, will form the core of the Gujarat Giants’ raiding department.

As he joins the team, Guman is optimistic about the future. “There is always going to be pressure. When I spoke to Coach Sahab, he told me not to take tension. He wants me to train with an open mind. When the coach is motivating you, then you automatically want to give your best for the team,” he explained.

He is also excited about the challenge that lies ahead, aiming to achieve great things together. “I have played with a few people in my team and I have a lot to learn from them. We need to complement each other, make the team click and ensure it works throughout the season. We have some very good young players and we are excited to take this team to new heights,” he said.

When asked about the turns his life took since he jumped onto the PKL caravan, Guman said, “Kabaddi has given me everything. Everyone knows and recognizes me now and it gets very emotional,” he reveals. Thanks to his success in kabaddi, Singh was able to build a house for his family and secure a job in the Railways. “Pro Kabaddi League, and Mashal Sports, has changed our lives. Nobody knew us before, but now everything that we have is because of the league.”

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 begins from October 18.

