Pro Kabaddi League Changed Our Lives: Gujarat Giants' Crorepati Guman Singh

When asked about the turns his life took since he jumped onto the PKL caravan, Guman said, “Kabaddi has given me everything. Everyone knows and recognizes me now and it gets very emotional,” he reveals. Thanks to his success in kabaddi, Singh was able to build a house for his family and secure a job in the Railways. “Pro Kabaddi League, and Mashal Sports, has changed our lives. Nobody knew us before, but now everything that we have is because of the league.”