The opening match will pit Telugu Titans' star raider Pawan Sehrawat against Pardeep Narwal, who is making his return for the Bengaluru Bulls. The second match of the night will see U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar, the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history after being bought for INR 1.015 crore, take on the attacking prowess of Naveen Kumar, who is among the star raiders for Dabang Delhi K.C.