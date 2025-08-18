U Mumba SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

U Mumba’s SWOT analysis shows the team aiming to reclaim Pro Kabaddi glory in Season 12, relying on a strong core, young talent, and new head coach Anil Chaprana

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
U Mumba SWOT Analysis Pro Kabaddi League Season 12
U Mumba gear up for PKL Season 12 with a strong squad and fresh opportunities. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SWOT analysis highlights U Mumba’s strengths with key player retention, solid defence, and the addition of all-rounder Aanil Mohan ahead of PKL Season 12

  • Departure of lead raider Manjeet Dahiya and inexperience in left corners pose challenges for the Mumbai side

  • Rising stars like Ajit Chouhan and other youngsters have opportunities to step up under new head coach Anil Chaprana

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2 champions U Mumba are set to chase the title once more in Season 12, beginning August 29. Under the leadership of captain Sunil Kumar, U Mumba ended the last season with 12 wins in 22 matches, earning a spot in the PKL Playoffs for the first time in three years, before being ousted by Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2.

Ahead of the new season, the team announced a change in coaching staff. Gholamreza Mazandarani will not return as head coach, with Anil Chaprana taking over the reins. Chaprana previously served as U Mumba’s head coach, later worked as assistant coach at Patna Pirates, and returned to U Mumba as an assistant in Season 11, helping the team reach the playoffs.

The squad’s core remains intact, with U Mumba retaining key players and investing INR 4.905 crore in eight new signings during the Season 12 Player Auction.

Dabang Delhi KC SWOT Analysis

U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 - SWOT Analysis

U Mumba's Strengths

Retention of Key Players: U Mumba have retained captain Sunil Kumar, raiders Ajit Chouhan and Satish Kannan, defenders Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, and all-rounders Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh and Rohit.

Strong Defence: U Mumba’s defence, led by Sunil Kumar—one of the league’s top defenders with 390 tackle points in PKL history—remains a major strength. Parvesh Bhainswal, retained via the FBM card for INR 25.10 lakh, contributed 38 tackle points last season. Other defensive options include Rinku (right corner), Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu (left corners), Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, and Ravi (covers).

Acquisition of Aanil Mohan: All-rounder Aanil Mohan joins U Mumba for INR 78 lakh, making him the most expensive Category D player in PKL history. A promising young talent, Mohan could provide a crucial boost to the squad.

U Mumba's Weaknesses

Haryana Steelers, campions of Pro Kabaddi League 11. - PKL
Haryana Steelers SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The loss of former lead raider Manjeet Dahiya, who moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers, leaves a gap in attack. With 730 raid points, his experience will be hard to replace.

Lokesh Ghosliya and Deepak Kundu form the left corner pairing, but both have limited PKL experience—Lokesh has 11 matches, Deepak just two.

U Mumba's Opportunities

Promoted from assistant to head coach, Chaprana has the chance to build on last season’s success and guide U Mumba further in Season 12. With Manjeet gone, rising star Ajit Chouhan, who scored 185 raid points in his debut season, can step up as the team’s primary raider.

U Mumba’s youngsters, Aanil Mohan, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Mukilan Shanmugam, Amarjeet, and Ravi, have the opportunity to claim spots in the starting seven and make their mark this season.

U Mumba's Threats

Many players in the squad are yet to make their PKL debut or have only a few matches under their belt, posing a challenge for consistency.

The team may become overly dependent on 20-year-old Ajit for raiding duties. While his debut season was impressive, maintaining form under pressure will be key for U Mumba’s title aspirations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks