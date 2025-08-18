U Mumba SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

SWOT analysis highlights U Mumba’s strengths with key player retention, solid defence, and the addition of all-rounder Aanil Mohan ahead of PKL Season 12
Departure of lead raider Manjeet Dahiya and inexperience in left corners pose challenges for the Mumbai side
Rising stars like Ajit Chouhan and other youngsters have opportunities to step up under new head coach Anil Chaprana
Pro Kabaddi League Season 2 champions U Mumba are set to chase the title once more in Season 12, beginning August 29. Under the leadership of captain Sunil Kumar, U Mumba ended the last season with 12 wins in 22 matches, earning a spot in the PKL Playoffs for the first time in three years, before being ousted by Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2.
Ahead of the new season, the team announced a change in coaching staff. Gholamreza Mazandarani will not return as head coach, with Anil Chaprana taking over the reins. Chaprana previously served as U Mumba’s head coach, later worked as assistant coach at Patna Pirates, and returned to U Mumba as an assistant in Season 11, helping the team reach the playoffs.
The squad’s core remains intact, with U Mumba retaining key players and investing INR 4.905 crore in eight new signings during the Season 12 Player Auction.
U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 - SWOT Analysis
U Mumba's Strengths
Retention of Key Players: U Mumba have retained captain Sunil Kumar, raiders Ajit Chouhan and Satish Kannan, defenders Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, and all-rounders Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh and Rohit.
Strong Defence: U Mumba’s defence, led by Sunil Kumar—one of the league’s top defenders with 390 tackle points in PKL history—remains a major strength. Parvesh Bhainswal, retained via the FBM card for INR 25.10 lakh, contributed 38 tackle points last season. Other defensive options include Rinku (right corner), Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu (left corners), Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, and Ravi (covers).
Acquisition of Aanil Mohan: All-rounder Aanil Mohan joins U Mumba for INR 78 lakh, making him the most expensive Category D player in PKL history. A promising young talent, Mohan could provide a crucial boost to the squad.
U Mumba's Weaknesses
The loss of former lead raider Manjeet Dahiya, who moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers, leaves a gap in attack. With 730 raid points, his experience will be hard to replace.
Lokesh Ghosliya and Deepak Kundu form the left corner pairing, but both have limited PKL experience—Lokesh has 11 matches, Deepak just two.
U Mumba's Opportunities
Promoted from assistant to head coach, Chaprana has the chance to build on last season’s success and guide U Mumba further in Season 12. With Manjeet gone, rising star Ajit Chouhan, who scored 185 raid points in his debut season, can step up as the team’s primary raider.
U Mumba’s youngsters, Aanil Mohan, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Mukilan Shanmugam, Amarjeet, and Ravi, have the opportunity to claim spots in the starting seven and make their mark this season.
U Mumba's Threats
Many players in the squad are yet to make their PKL debut or have only a few matches under their belt, posing a challenge for consistency.
The team may become overly dependent on 20-year-old Ajit for raiding duties. While his debut season was impressive, maintaining form under pressure will be key for U Mumba’s title aspirations.