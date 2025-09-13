PKL 2025: Tamil Thailavas' Pawan Sehrawat Sent Home On Disciplinary Reasons, To Miss Rest Of The Season

Pawan Sehrawat has been released by Tamil Thalaivas
The 29-year-old had returned to the franchise after spending two seasons at Telugu Titans
Sehrawat did feature for the side in their first three games but did not feature at all in the Jaipur leg
Tamil Thalaivas have released Pawan Sehrawat after the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise confirmed that their player has been axed on disciplinary grounds.
In a statement released on X by the PKL franchise, Thalaivas confirmed that the raider would not feature for them in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season.
“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the franchise said in a statement.
Pawan was not selected in Thalaivas' first game of the Jaipur leg against Bengal Warriorz. The 29-year-old returned to the franchise after spending two seasons at Telugu Titans.
In the previous stint with the franchise, Sehrawat had not played a single minute for them, sustaining an injury on debut that ruled him out for the rest of the season.
This season, Sehrawat did feature for the side in their first three games but did not feature at all in the Jaipur leg. Speaking of the Thalaivas, they have a mixed start to the PKL 2025 season, winning twice and losing as many in the first four games.