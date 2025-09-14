Pawan Sehrawat Vows To Quit Kabaddi Amid Tamil Thalaivas Allegations Row, Watch Video

Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat has threatened to quit the sport if Tamil Thalaivas can prove disciplinary allegations, sparking a major controversy ahead of the new Pro Kabaddi League season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pawan Sehrawat Vows To Quit Kabaddi Amid Tamil Thalaivas Allegations Row, Watch Video
Pawan Sehrawat Vows To Quit Kabaddi Amid Tamil Thalaivas Allegations Row, Watch Video
Summary
  • Tamil Thalaivas released captain Pawan Sehrawat mid-season over “disciplinary reasons”

  • Sehrawat denied the allegations and vowed to quit kabaddi if proven indisciplined

  • The controversy has divided kabaddi fans during PKL Season 12

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) was rocked by a major controversy after Tamil Thalaivas announced the mid-season release of their captain and star raider, Pawan Sehrawat. The move came as a shock to fans, especially given Sehrawat’s reputation as one of the biggest names in kabaddi.

The Chennai-based franchise cited “disciplinary reasons” for their decision, leaving the kabaddi world buzzing with speculation. Sehrawat, who rejoined the Thalaivas for Season 12 after being bought for a record ₹59.50 lakh, wasted no time in responding. In a heartfelt video message, he strongly rejected the allegations, even going as far as to say he would quit kabaddi if the claims were proven true.

Pawan Sehrawat’s Strong Rebuttal

Sehrawat took to Instagram to express his disappointment and share his side of the story. Thanking fans for their overwhelming support, he recalled his previous stint with the Thalaivas during Season 9, when he suffered a serious knee injury. He praised the franchise owner for standing by him during his surgery and recovery, and also acknowledged the role of coach Sanjeev Balyan and teammate Arjun Deshwal in motivating him.

“Namashkar to everyone. I received tons of calls and messages since yesterday’s post. I thank you all for the messages and love. I was part of the same franchise in Season 9 as well. I suffered an injury back then and underwent surgery. The owner of Tamil Thalaivas supported me throughout the journey of my surgery to getting back into the Indian team,” Sehrawat said.

He went on to add, “Because of a particular member of the management, Arjun and I couldn’t execute our plan. And now, the team has put allegations of indisciplinary actions on me. I want to say that I have been a part of the Indian national team, and I know the meaning of discipline. If I am found indisciplined, even by 1%, I give you my word I will never play kabaddi again.”

Pawan Sehrawat in action at the Pro Kabaddi League. - Special Arrangement
Tamil Thalaivas Defend Their Decision

Despite the backlash from fans and Sehrawat’s bold stand, Tamil Thalaivas have stuck firmly to their stance. In an official statement, the franchise clarified that the decision was taken only after due deliberation and in line with the team’s code of conduct.

“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the statement read.

It would be interesting what would be the next chapter of this controversy.

Published At:
