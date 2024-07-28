Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 2, Top Pic: Manu Bhaker Bags India's First Medal In Women's 10m Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker became India's first medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a historic bronze in 10m air pistol event

Manu Bhaker, Womens 10m air pistol, Paris Olympics 2024, X
Manu Bhaker of India poses with her bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: X/pinarayivijayan
info_icon

Manu Bhaker became the first woman shooter for India to bag a medal at the Olympics, by clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday and end a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after drawing a blank in the previous edition.

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today," Bhaker, whose Tokyo campaign had ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event, said with a wide smile on her face.

"I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god

"We can't fight destiny," added the world champion in 25m pistol event.

