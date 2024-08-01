Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Top Swimmers Struggle In Shallow Waters—Is The Pool To Blame?

Torin Koos, a spokesman for World Aquatics, noted that numerous Olympic records have been set — nine through the first 20 events at La Defense Arena

Paris Olympics 2024 swimming AP Photo
Lukas Maertens, of Germany, competes in the men's 200-meter backstroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
info_icon

The atmosphere for Olympic swimming is electrifying. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The times?

Not so much.

Through the first four days of competition in the portable pool at La Defense Arena, no world records were set.

That finally changed in the final race Wednesday night when Pan Zhanle of China broke his own mark in the men's 100-meter freestyle. Still, most of the best swimmers in the world are clocking slower-than-expected times.

The culprit appears to be a pool that is slightly shallower than the optimal depth, which allows a couple of extra rows of prime deck-side seats to remain in use but creates more waves and turbulence rolling up to the surface.

“I've heard the rumblings, but at the end of the day we're here to race,” said American star Katie Ledecky, who picked up her first gold medal of the Games with a dominating win in the 1,500 freestyle. “We're all fast swimmers. We make the pool as fast as we want it to be. I'm not really thinking about it.”

Going forward, World Aquatics has mandated a minimum depth of 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) for swimming and water polo events, such as the portable pool that will be installed inside SoFi Stadium for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

But when the Olympics were awarded to Paris, the temporary facility was approved under previous guidelines that allowed for a depth of 2.2 meters (7.2 feet).

For perspective, a 3-meter (9.8 feet) pool is considered the optimal depth. At the U.S. trials in Indianapolis, where the portable pool installed in Lucas Oil Stadium was around 2.8 meters (9.1 feet), two world records were set.

No complaints about the atmosphere

Torin Koos, a spokesman for World Aquatics, noted that numerous Olympic records have been set — nine through the first 20 events at La Defense Arena.

Indeed, no one is griping much. Everyone is competing under the same conditions, so it's not like anyone has an advantage. For the most part, the favored swimmers are coming out on top.

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. - AP/Ashley Landis
Swimming At Paris Olympics: Kaylee McKeown Still Rules Women's 100m Backstroke

BY Associated Press

“I try not to pay attention to it just because we're all in the same pool," said American Katie Grimes, who claimed a silver in the 400-meter individual medley. "I mean, regardless if it's a slow pool or not, it's not going to affect just one person. It's affecting everybody.”

Everyone has raved about the raucous setting, more than 15,000 strong for every session in an indoor stadium that is normally used by the famed rugby club Racing 92. The crowds are loud and boisterous, especially when French star Leon Marchand dives in the water.

“It doesn't matter whether I'm racing here in in Paris or at a local country pool in South Australia,” Aussie sprinter Kyle Chalmers said. “It's all about winning that race in the pool. Everyone has the same opportunity. Everyone has a lane. We're all swimming in the same pool. It's not like some people are sending their times in from the trials or anything like that.”

Maybe it's the pressure of the moment

Chalmers doesn't believe the pool is entirely to blame for the slower-than-expected races.

“There's a lot of pressure and expectation that people put on themselves,” he said. “A lot of people haven't swam in the Olympics before. I think the nervous energy of having like (15,000 fans) in the stadium is crazy. I personally love it, but I think people do definitely crack under that pressure.”

Many swimmers are slower at the Olympics

Still, the times are a bit jarring.

Summer McIntosh blew away Grimes and the rest of the field in the 400 IM, but the 17-year-old Canadian went more than three seconds slower than her world-record showing at her country's Olympic trials in May.

David Popovici of Romania captured gold in the men's 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 44.72 seconds, the slowest by an Olympic champion in that event since Pieter van den Hoogenband at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Then there's Nicolò Martinenghi of Italy, whose gold-medal time of 59.03 in the 100 breaststroke would not have been good enough to claim a medal of any color at the last two Summer Games. It was the slowest winning performance since Japan's Kosuke Kitajima two decades ago at the Athens Olympics.

A look back at previous Olympics

At least one swimming world record has been set at every Olympics in the post-World War II era, and it's common for multiple marks to fall.

A whopping 23 world records were set at the 2008 Beijing Games, when the sport was in the midst of the rubber-suit revolution. The following year, at the world championships in Rome, a staggering 43 marks were established, leading the world governing body to impose strict new rules governing body coverage and fabrics.

Since then, the pace of world records has returned to more customary levels, with several marks from those 2009 worlds still on the books. But it's generally assumed that most everyone will be at their best when an Olympic year rolls around, which usually leads to a spirited assault on the record list.

Advertisement

Nine world records were set at London in 2012, eight more fell at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and a half-dozen were broken at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago, when swimmers competed in a mostly empty arena because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The lack of fans hasn't been an issue in Paris, where the cacophony of a large arena filled to the rafters with passionate supporters has given everyone an extra push.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  2. Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand
  3. Wayanad Landslide: Tales Of Loss And Survival From Ground Zero
  4. Himachal Rains: 40 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops
  5. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
Entertainment News
  1. Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools
  2. Jonathan Majors Has THIS To Say On Getting Replaced By Robert Downey Jr. As The Villain In Marvel
  3. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
  4. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  5. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
  2. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fouad Shukur In Israeli Strike In Beirut
  3. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
  4. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  5. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams