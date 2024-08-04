Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 4

Let us take a look at schedule and India's medal chances for Sunday, August 4

Lakshya Sen in action during his Group L match against Julien Carraggi at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (July 29). Photo: AP
Will India win any medal today? India's medal hunt continues at the Paris Olympics and as we enter day nine, the question again remains how will the Indian athletes perform today. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Some key matches are there on schedule. The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Great Britain with both fighting for a place in semifinal, a medal from there would be just a win away. Lakshya Sen also remains on the cusp of a historic men's singles badminton medal for India and today the youngster takes on Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal. Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will also be in the ring today in the quarterfinal.

Even apart from these three big matches, India's schedule remains packed today.

India's schedule for August 4

India's medal chances on August 4

India's medal hopes for today remain really really slim. Men's golf campaign will end today with Round 4 action. India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma are in the fray but are set to remain outside the top three.

So, no medals today. However, India can confirm two medals today. If Lovlina Borgohain wins, she will confirm a medal and the scenario remains the same for Lakshya Sen. However, Sen will remain in bronze medal contention even if he loses. On the other hand, Borgohain will be knocked out if she loses.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of events at the Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

