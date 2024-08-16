India's bronze medallist in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, Sarabjot Singh rejected a job offer from the Haryana government citing that he wants to focus his career in shooting. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results| Full Coverage)
After his heroics in Paris alongside Manu Bhaker, wherein they won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the Haryana government had decided to offer a post of Deputy Director in the state sports department.
“The job is good but I will not do it right now. I want to work on my shooting first. My family has also been asking me to get a decent job but I want to do shooting... I don't want to go against some decisions that I have made, so I cannot do a job right now,” Sarabjot said when asked on rejecting the job offer.
Sarabjot and Bhaker had defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match.
After the meeting, Sarabjot had said: “It feels good to meet him. He has asked to join another program that is going to be held in Rohtak on August 17... If we talk about the benefits that the Haryana govt provides, I don't think any other state provides this much...”
India had an underwhelming Paris Olympics 2024 that saw them win a total of six medals, including one silver and five bronze.
India had taken part in 69 medal events across 16 sports that included archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis.