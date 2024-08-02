National pistol shooting coach Samaresh Jung, under whose stewardship Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, was handed an eviction notice on Thursday to vacate his Civil Lines house within next two days ahead of a demolition drive. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Jung, an Olympian and an Arjuna awardee, was given the notice along with other residents of the Khyber Pass locality in Civil Lines area of the capital. The notice was issued by the Land and Development Office (LNDO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Jung and his wife Anuja Jung said that they were living in the house since 1950s.
Jung who was in Paris along with the shooting team returned from France to find the notice. “After the euphoria of Manu Bhaker winning two Olympic medals, I returned to the disheartening news that my house and locality is to be demolished in two days," he said. "There has been no proper information or notice. How can families living here for 75 years vacate by Sunday morning?”
"You want to conduct a demolition drive, but it should be conducted in a proper way and people should be given time. How can a person vacate his/ her house in just one day?" Jung asked.
The shooting coach appealed for clarity on the matter and said that the residents be given at least two months to evict the land.
Sarabjot Singh, who won the bronze alongside Manu Bhaker, in the mixed team 10m pistol event shared a tweet from his coach on his Instagram account.
All of India's three medals so far at the Paris Olympics have come through shooters. Manu Bhaker claimed India's first medal, a bronze, in the women's 10m air pistol event. The Haryana shooter then clinched a medal of the same colour again after combining with Sarabjot in the mixed team 10m pistol event. Jung is the coach of national pistol team.
Third medal for India, another bronze, came via the rifle of Swapnil Kushale who finished third in the men's 50m 3P event.