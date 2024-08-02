Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Angela Carini Apologises For Not Shaking Imane Khelif's Hand

Italian boxer Angela Carini wishes to apologise to Algerian opponent Imane Khelif after their controversial Olympic boxing match

Imane-khalefi-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Imane Khelif (first from right) and Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics 2024. AP Photo
info_icon

Italian boxer Angela Carini, who quit her bout in 46 seconds against Algeria’s Imane Khelif, said that she wants to apologize for her post-fight behaviour. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Speaking to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Carini said that she regrets not shaking her Algerian opponent's hand post the fight.

"It wasn't something I intended to do," Carini told the Italian publication, as per AP. "Actually, I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke."

The Italian boxer further added that if she met Khelif again, she would 'embrace her'.

The 25-year-old Italian, who was unhappy at the result, acknowledged that leaving the ring prematurely was a right call. However, Carini admitted that not shaking Khelif's hand was an unsportsmanlike behavior.

What Actually Took Place

Carini and Khelif entered the ring for their women's boxing 66kg preliminary round. The Italian however, retreated to the corner after receiving a punch from Khelif only for her coach to adjust her headgear. Soon resuming the fight, Carini returned again to her corner only to call-off the fight.

Reflecting on what had just happened, Carini told BBC Sport, "It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment."

Despite this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stood by Khelif's right to compete.

"The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams stated on Friday.

