Paris Olympic Games 2024 And Air Conditioning: Why Are Nations Bringing Their Own AC Units?

Why have the organisers of the Paris Games taken this step? Which nations are bringing their own AC units? And most importantly how will athletes remain cool in Paris? Here we take a look at all aspects of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and the absence of air conditioning there

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
A man walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall one year until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Paris Olympic Games are just weeks away and athletes and fans are all geared up for the grandest sporting event on planet earth. (More Sports News)

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin July 26 and go on till August 11. The event will showcase the sporting elite giving their best to create a memory that they themselves and the fans will cherish for the rest of their life.

The organisers also want the Games to be historic not just on the field but off it too. They have declared that the games in Paris will be the greenest ever. And for that they are trying to make all possible efforts. One of the emission-cutting measure has become contentious.

As part of their environmental plans, the organisers have decided to not have air conditioning in the apartments where the athletes would be accommodated. This has led to national federations announcing that they will have to bring their own AC units to the Games village.

Why have the organisers of the Paris Games taken this step? Which nations are bringing their own AC units? And most importantly how will athletes remain cool in Paris? Here we take a look at all aspects of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and the absence of air conditioning there.

Image used for representative purposes. - File
Paris Olympic Games 2024 And Sex: Condoms In City Of Love - What's The Story

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Why No AC In Paris Olympic Games?

Paris Olympic Games have to be the most environment-friendly games ever, as per the organisers and for that cutting on emissions is necessary. The organisers want to cut the Carbon emissions to the half of the average of the last three Olympics. Among many steps they took, not having ACs in the Games village was one.

What Is The Paris Weather Like?

Summers are going on in Paris and while the current temperatures are around 30 degree Celsius, the city has seen cruel heat waves in recent times.

In 2019, Paris recorded its highest-ever temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius which came on July 25. This is the same time when Olympics take place in the city.

Thus teams are worried in case the temperature rises below normal and puts their athletes at risk.

Paris Olympics - AP/Michel Euler
Paris Olympics 2024: How Sustainable Are The 'Most Sustainable Summer Games Of All Time'

BY Gaurav Thakur

How Paris Plans To Keep Olympians Cool?

The organisers claim that the residential apartments built in the Game village have an in-built water cooling system to keep them cool. They say that even the hottest rooms will have the temperatures around 26 degree Celsius.

Built next to river Seine, the rooms have cross ventilations and underground piping system with cool water to keep the temperatures in control.

Which Countries Are Bringing ACs?

The United States recently announced that will take AC units to the Games village. As per a Washington Post report, Germany, Australia, Italy, Canada and Great Britain are planning on it too.

