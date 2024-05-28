Other Sports

Norway Chess Tournament 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Gets The Better Of Firouzja Alireza In First Round

After an easy draw under normal time control, Praggnanandhaa got 10 minutes as white compared to Alireza's seven but with the condition that he had to win as a draw would have given black extra points but carved out a fine victory in the endgame

X/mufaddal_vohra
Indian GMs, R Praggnanandhaa and his sister, Vaishali. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa got off to a flier and defeated Firouzja Alireza of France in the Armageddon game in the first round of Norway Chess tournament on Tuesday. (More Chess News)

After an easy draw under normal time control, Praggnanandhaa got 10 minutes as white compared to Alireza's seven but with the condition that he had to win as a draw would have given black extra points.

The Indian was clinical in his approach and carved out a fine victory in the endgame. The day saw all the games under classical time control ending in draws in both men and women's section and as many as six Armageddon happened to decide the winner in this unique format.

World number one Magnus Carlsen played out a 14-move draw in classical and then a 68-move marathon draw with reigning world champion Ding Liren to seal the day in his favour while Hikaru Nakamura proved stronger than American compatriot Fabiano Caruana in the Armageddon.

Carlsen has three Indian players in his team - Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh. - null
A Chess Revolution Has Begun In India: Magnus Carlsen

BY PTI

After the end of the first round, Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen and Nakamura share the lead on 1.5 points apiece while Alireza, Liren and Caruana follow them a half point behind.

Each win under classical time control here is worth three points while the winner takes 1.5 home in the Armageddon with one point for the one on the receiving end.

Praggnanandhaa scored his first ever over-the-board victory over Alireza. It was an irregular queen pawn opening wherein Praggnanandhaa seized a small advantage and benefitted from a casual 26th move by Alireza.

Pouncing on the opportunity, a series of forced moves gave the Indian a decisive advantage and the game was over in 38 moves. The women's section, having the same prize fund as men's (USD 161000), also witnessed three draws in Classical time control between six competitors.

Needing a draw with black pieces in the Armageddon, Koneru Humpy did not face many difficulties and got the 1.5 points.

R Vaishali came up with an inspired performance with black against women's world champion Wenjun Ju of China but could not cash in on her chances.

It was a tough Classical game for the elder sister of Praggnanandhaa as Wenjun took her for a long grind in a queen and opposite coloured Bishops endgame. The game was drawn after 80 moves thanks to Vaishali's resistance.

Wenjun sacrificed a pawn early in the return game in a must-win situation and Vaishali had this extra pawn for quite some time. However, with the clock ticking away, Vaishali could not withstand the pressure. Wenjun won in 43 moves.

In the other game of the day, TIngjie Lei of China prevailed over Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, winning the Armageddon with black.

Results round 1 men: R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 1.5) beat Firouzja Alireza (Fra) 1.5-1; Ding Liren (Chn, 1) lost to Magnus Carlsen (1.5) 1-1.5; Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 1) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 1.5) 1-1.5.

Women: Pia Cramling (Swe, 1) lost to Koneru Humpy (Ind, 1.5) 1-1.5; Wenjun Ju (Chn, 1.5) beat R Vaishali (Ind, 1) 1.5-1; Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 1) lost to Tingjie Lei (Chn, 1.5) 1-1.5.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress