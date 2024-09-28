Other Sports

New York Knicks Near Trade For All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns From Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns previously played under current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau from 2016-2019 and has been linked to New York ever since Leon Rose took over the front office in March 2020

Karl-Anthony-Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
info_icon

In a franchise-altering trade, the New York Knicks are close to acquiring four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package centered around Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, according to reports on Friday night. (More Sports News)

Minnesota would also get a protected first-round pick from the Knicks that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons.

The deal is expected to be finalised Friday night, sources said.

Because the Knicks and Timberwolves are both operating over the luxury tax apron, more players and possibly a third team must be involved.

Towns previously played under current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau from 2016-2019 and has been linked to New York ever since Leon Rose took over the front office in March 2020.

Towns, who grew up in nearby New Jersey, will pair with star guard Jalen Brunson to give New York one of the best inside-outside combinations in the league.

This would be the second major addition this offseason for the Knicks, who acquired forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in July.

Towns has spent all nine of his NBA seasons with Minnesota and helped the Wolves reach the Western Conference finals this past season following a 56-26 regular season.

He averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds this past season and has averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for his career.

Randle was a three-time All-Star with the Knicks as their starting power forward, a Most Improved Player winner and a two-time All-NBA selection.

He did not play in the playoffs after dislocating his shoulder on January 27, and after two months of rehab, opted to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery in April.

DiVincenzo averaged a career-best 15.5 points last season for the Knicks and ranked third with 283 3-pointers made, trailing only Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Super Soppers In Action As Rain Eases
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: Black Caps Suffer Batting Collapse As Hosts Dominate
  3. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
  2. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  3. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  5. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
  2. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
  3. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  4. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  5. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series