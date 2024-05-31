Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra's Two-Month Training Camp In Europe With Coach And Physio Approved

The ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) also agreed to Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat's proposal to include strength and conditioning coach Wayne Patrick Lombard for the international training camp in Hungary from June 10 to 21

Neeraj_chopra1/X
Photo: Neeraj_chopra1/X
info_icon

The Sports Ministry on Thursday approved reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra's plan to train in Europe for 60 days along with coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha as preparation for the upcoming Paris Games. (More Sports News)

Chopra, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, will be training at different venues in Europe May 29 to July 28.

The financial assistance under TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) will be covering the airfare, accommodation, meals, medical insurance, local transport expenses apart from out-of-pocket allowance as per Sports Authority of India (SAI) norms.

Vinesh, who will be competing in 50kg division in Paris, had requested for assistance towards Lombard's airfare, visa fees, board and lodging and local transport in Hungary.

She will also be competing in the United World Wrestling 2nd Ranking Series - Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial from June 6 to 9 in Budapest.

The MOC also cleared the TOPS wrestler's proposal for support to compete in Grand Prix of Spain from July 5 to 7 in Madrid. Her support team will include physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Arvind and coach Woller Akos.

Long jumper, shooters, shuttlers' proposal too approved

Long jumper Shaili Singh's proposal to extend her training camp in Europe to June 23 was also approved by the MOC. Shaili will be training in Lisbon, Paris, Athens and Geneva along with coach Bobby George.

The MOC also cleared the request from shotgun shooters Rajeshwari Kumari and Maheshwari Chauhan to take their personal coaches to the training camp in Italy in June.

Rajeshwari's personal coach David Kostelecky will accompany the trap shooter to Italy from June 1 to 14.

She will be competing in the ISSF World Cup, Lonato during the same period.

Maheshwari's personal coach Riccardo Fillipelli will be training her from May 31 to June 11. Maheshwari, who became the first Indian skeet shooter to win a quota for Paris Olympics, will also be in the Lonato World Cup from June 12 to 19.

The MOC also okayed a request from 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Badminton bronze medallist HS Prannoy for financial assistance to engage trainer Rohan George Mathews on a full-time basis from June 20 to July 22 in Hyderabad apart from availing the services of a centre that provides recovery products including Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy and Red Light therapy.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves exposing the body to 100 percent oxygen at a pressure that is greater than normal. Among other things, it hastens wound healing.

Red light therapy is a therapeutic technique that uses low level wavelengths of red light to help treat various skin conditions.

Maisnam Meiraba and Anupama Upadhyay's proposal for support to compete in international tournaments has secured the approval.

Recurve archer Atanu Das's request for monetary support towards two-month training at Army Sports Institute, Pune, from June 1 to August 5 along with coach Mim Gurung was also cleared.

The request of sailor Vishnu Sarvanan to engage physio Sarath Lal for 40 days during his training camp in Marseille and Para powerlifter Ashok's request to secure a wheelchair also got a green signal from the MOC.

