Paris Olympics: Gold Medalist Thiago Braz Banned For Doping, Will Miss The Games

Braz claimed his positive test for ostarine was caused by a contaminated nutritional supplement and the anti-doping tribunal judges accepted by a 2-1 verdict he was not at significant fault

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
FILE - Thiago Braz, of Brazil, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 20, 2022. Olympic pole vault gold medalist Thiago Braz has been banned for 16 months for doping and will miss the Paris Games. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit announced the verdict Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Braz won the Olympic title at his home Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and took bronze in Tokyo three years ago. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Olympic pole vault gold medalist Thiago Braz was banned for 16 months for doping and will miss the Paris Games, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Braz won the Olympic title at his home Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and took bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

The 30-year-old Braz's ban expires in November and he has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the AIU said.

Braz claimed his positive test for ostarine was caused by a contaminated nutritional supplement and the anti-doping tribunal judges accepted by a 2-1 verdict he was not at significant fault, the AIU said.

The track and field investigation unit said it would consider an appeal to CAS after asking the first tribunal to impose a four-year ban.

Braz was “reckless” and acted with “indirect intent,” the AIU said, because he was aware of concerns with Brazilian pharmacies and “manifestly disregarded that risk.”

He tested positive at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm last July, several weeks before the world championships.

BY Associated Press

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator used to enhance muscle growth and performance.

