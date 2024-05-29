Paris Olympics: Gold Medalist Thiago Braz Banned For Doping, Will Miss The Games

FILE - Thiago Braz, of Brazil, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 20, 2022. Olympic pole vault gold medalist Thiago Braz has been banned for 16 months for doping and will miss the Paris Games. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit announced the verdict Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Braz won the Olympic title at his home Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and took bronze in Tokyo three years ago. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

FILE - Thiago Braz, of Brazil, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 20, 2022. Olympic pole vault gold medalist Thiago Braz has been banned for 16 months for doping and will miss the Paris Games. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit announced the verdict Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Braz won the Olympic title at his home Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and took bronze in Tokyo three years ago. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)