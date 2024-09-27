Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Meets Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya After Returning To India

The two-time Olympic medallist concluded his season with a second-place finish at the Diamond League finale in Brussels

Neeraj-chopra-mansukh-mandaviya
Neeraj Chopra with Mansukh Mandaviya. Photo: X/MansukhMandviya
info_icon

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here after winding up an eventful season that was dotted with an Olympic silver medal and a second-place finish in the Diamond League grand finale. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old Chopra returned home after becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to claim successive Olympic medals by adding a silver in Paris after winning a momentous gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Neeraj Chopra claimed the men's javelin throw silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. - File/AP
Neeraj Chopra Vows To Be '100 Per Cent Fit' In 2025; Targets World Championships Podium

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The two-time Olympic medallist concluded his season with a second-place finish at the Diamond League finale in Brussels.

"Met our Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 in New Delhi today. Sent him best wishes for the future," Mandaviya tweeted.

Chopra was accompanied by his uncle Bhim.

On Friday, Chopra graced an event in Sonepat and was present at a conference on 'Mission Olympics 2036' organised at the Sports University of Haryana.

Chopra battled an adductor muscle niggle throughout the year and it affected his performance at both the Olympics and the DL finale, where he also competed with a fractured left hand.

He had spoken about consulting doctors at the end of the season to decide whether to go for a surgery to fix the problem.

In the Paris Olympics, his silver-winning throw was 89.45m and he was bested by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Games record with a 92.97m effort.

At the DL finale, Chopra threw 87.86m to miss the top spot by just one centimetre.

