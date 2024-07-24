Other Sports

NBA: 76ers-Bound Paul George Grateful To Clippers For Giving 'Opportunity To Play At Home'

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers after the Los Angeles Clippers did not offer him a full max contract

Paul George wants to lead the Sixers to glory.
Paul George is "all-in" with the Philadelphia 76ers, who he believes have a great shot at winning the NBA championship. (More Basketball News)

George joined the Sixers after the Los Angeles Clippers did not offer him a full max contract.

However, George holds no ill will towards the Clippers.

The 34-year-old said: "Amazing time. No regret, they went out and gave me an opportunity to play at home, which, at that point in time was a ton of value for myself to be able to play in front of my family, my friends, and have a legitimate shot to chase a championship every season.

"Obviously, injuries kind of deterred us a little bit. But just to speak on that situation as a whole, there's no ill will.

"Again, forever grateful for the opportunity that they gave me to come back.

"We had a great mutual talk as it all played out, and I felt it was great closure on the situation. I'm happy for them, they're happy for me, and I'm a Sixer now. So that's behind me."

And George feels everything is lining up perfectly for the Sixers.

"I thought everything just aligned perfectly," George said.

"Where they're at and where they're trying to go and where I'm trying to get to, as well.

"I think we got a real legitimate shot. I've always been a fan of Tyrese and Joel from afar, and Joel has secretly been one of my closest All-Star Game friends. And so, it kind of felt inevitable that at some point we would link up and be teammates.

"So, I'm all-in. My family's here all-in, and I'm excited, and looking forward to this next opportunity."

George feels one key asset he can bring is to help share the load with 76ers talisman Joel Embiid, who suffered an injury-hit season last term.

"I think just taking the pressure off Joel," George said.

"I think I can kind of help him get through a season healthy. And again, it's just not putting so much pressure on him.

"Regardless of how good you feel, I think pressure causes a lot of injuries as well, and you think you have to get overplayed, you have to touch every possession, that kind of just wears you down, especially for how physical he is.

"So that's the key. Everybody do their part, make sure we're working on our bodies, and that we don't just put that pressure on one individual to go out and win games for us."

