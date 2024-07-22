Other Sports

NBA Transfer News: Sam Hauser Agrees Four-Year Extension With Champions Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser signed with the Boston Celtics in 2021 as an undrafted rookie and has since established himself as one of the NBA's most accurate 3-point shooters

Boston-Celtics-Sam-Hauser
Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser.
info_icon

Sam Hauser has agreed to a four-year, $45million contract extension with the Boston Celtics, his agent told ESPN on Sunday. (More Basketball News)

Hauser signed with the Celtics in 2021 as an undrafted rookie and has since established himself as one of the NBA's most accurate 3-point shooters.

His current rookie contract is due to expire in 2025, but this extension will keep him with the team until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Hauser shot 42.4% on 3-pointers last season, the fourth-best in the league among players with over 400 attempts, and became just the third player in Celtics history to make 10 3-pointers in a game in 2023-24.

The 26-year-old also made 179 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers last season, the sixth most in the NBA.

His extension is the third of the offseason already, with All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum signing a $315million five-year deal and guard Derrick White committing to $125million over four years.

