NBA: Cavaliers Big Man Evan Mobley Agrees To 5-Year, $224 Million Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has agreed to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million based on incentives, agents Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of Wasserman told ESPN on Saturday. (More NBA News)
Since entering the league as the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mobley has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier defensive players. He finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023 and was also named first team All-Defense that year.
Mobley, 23, averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season, while also notching career-high shooting percentages of 57.9 overall, 37.3 from 3-point range and 71.9 from the free throw line.
He is one of just four players to have at least 300 blocks and 150 steals over the past three seasons. The others are Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Mobley was likely headed for his second straight all-defense selection, but an early-season knee injury limited him to 50 regular-season games in 2023-24.
Over his 198 career games, Mobley has averaged 15.6 points on 54.4 percent shooting to go with 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.
He had arguably his best game as a pro in Cleveland’s final game of the 2024 playoffs when he tallied 33 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in 43 minutes in a Game 5 loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
The Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach earlier this offseason and signed star guard Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million max extension.