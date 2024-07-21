Other Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Big Man Evan Mobley Agrees To 5-Year, $224 Million Extension

The 23-year-old Evan Mobley is one of just four players to have at least 300 blocks and 150 steals over the past three seasons, and has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier defensive players

Evan-Mobley-NBA-Player
Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
info_icon

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has agreed to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million based on incentives, agents Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of Wasserman told ESPN on Saturday. (More NBA News)

Since entering the league as the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mobley has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier defensive players. He finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023 and was also named first team All-Defense that year.

Mobley, 23, averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season, while also notching career-high shooting percentages of 57.9 overall, 37.3 from 3-point range and 71.9 from the free throw line.

He is one of just four players to have at least 300 blocks and 150 steals over the past three seasons. The others are Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Mobley was likely headed for his second straight all-defense selection, but an early-season knee injury limited him to 50 regular-season games in 2023-24.

Over his 198 career games, Mobley has averaged 15.6 points on 54.4 percent shooting to go with 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.

He had arguably his best game as a pro in Cleveland’s final game of the 2024 playoffs when he tallied 33 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in 43 minutes in a Game 5 loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach earlier this offseason and signed star guard Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million max extension.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Eye Another Big Win
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics
  4. IPL 2025: KL Rahul To Leave LSG For RCB? Report Sparks Internet Chatter
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: Chances Of India Travelling To Pakistan Are Slim: Ex-PCB Chief
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  4. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  5. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: JD(U), YSRCP Demand Special Category Status For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh At All Party Meeting In Parliament
  2. Uttarakhand: 3 People Die After Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route; 8 Other Injured
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Fury Kills 3 Pilgrims In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, IMD Issues ‘Red-Orange Alerts’ For Several States
  4. Odisha: Doctors Remove 77 Needles From Girl's Head; Quack Arrested For Needle Piercing
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Results Reveal High-Performing Candidates In Specific Centres | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Dating 'Two Successful Actors' In The Past And Being Labelled A 'Cheater': I Am Still Living With It
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Food Poisoning
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Witnesses Growth
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share FIRST Glimpse Of Their Daughter: Our Baby Girl Continues To Keep Us Very Busy
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. The End Is Nigh 
  2. 3 Killed, 87 Injured After Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeida Under Houthis
  3. US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc
  4. In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
  5. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate